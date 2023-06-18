Anwar: Putrajaya does not deny people in opposition-ruled Kelantan their rights

TUMPAT (June 18): The federal government does not deny the people of Kelantan their rights although the state is administered by the opposition, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said despite political differences, negotiations and meetings were regularly held with regard to allocations for the state, especially for religious and welfare matters.

“Amicable discussions between the federal and state governments are very necessary to help the people.

“As the prime minister I do not want to see the people suffering from cruelty, being denied their rights and sent to prison on false charges although I myself had been a victim before. Now we need to engage in proper negotiations and resolve whatever we can so as not to burden the people,” he said.

He was speaking at a ceremony to hand over the prime minister’s contribution of RM7.76 million for a project to complete the Masjid At-Taqwa Alor Pasir here today.

According to him, Kelantan was among states which received the highest allocations under the Madani Budget.

“The issues of water supply and floods are also given priority because they affect the people. And an allocation of RM103,863,258 has also been given to imam, bilal, siak and religious teachers in the state, including those for Kelas Agama dan Fardu Ain (Kafa).

“In the Madani Budget, all projects are continued, including for water catchment, upgrading of the Pak Badol to Melor road, construction of Palekbang Bridge and several new projects for Sungai Golok,” he added.

He said apart from this, aid for Sekolah Agama Rakyat (SAR) would also be given fairly regardless of which group they belong to. – Bernama