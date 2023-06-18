Beyond ‘kiasu’ to …?

KIASU (Hokkien) literally means ‘afraid to lose, being ultra-competitive’.

Such mindset can drive one to selfishness and many a time, uncivil and even destructive behaviour.

What is beyond ‘kiasu’? You might ask. Well, you have to wait until the end of this essay. Let us be like the ‘Divine’ and start with “In the beginning …” (as it is written in the first line of the Good Book).

The beginning of my story on ‘Beyond Kiasu’ starts with the USA.

When Donald Trump was elected president, Jimmy Kimmel, an American television host and comedian, asked a bunch of kids what they think of Trump as the president. The childish responses were varied and quite hilarious. One was especially so, he merely said ‘China, China, China’ and with a fair mimic of Trump’s voice.

The kid was right, since then the USA has been obsessed with China. The Chinese rise economically is driving America to distraction.

In a 2019 interview with a news media, Trump vowed that China would not become the world’s top superpower while he was the president. Not to be outdone, his successor President Joe Biden sang the same tune, saying: “China wants to become the most wealthy, powerful country but it’s not gonna happen on my watch”, and went on to add that US would outspend China on innovation and infrastructure to prevent it from overtaking the US to become the world’s most powerful country.

One might be forgiven to think that these are merely demagogic utterances by desperate politicians to win votes.

Unfortunately, they really meant it. Since then, the US has been outspending China (Biden’s words) but not on innovation and infrastructure but on arms, on anti-China broadcast, on creating and financing dissident groups, on strategic alliance of vassal nations to bring down China.

This is really the proverbial ‘throwing everything, including the kitchen sink’ at one’s perceived enemy, only in this case it is more deadly. It is more deadly because if the world is pushed into a Third World War, it would make the previous two World Wars like merely schoolyard skirmishes.

It is going to be a deadly nuclear war, and it is deadly not only for one or the other party. It is deadly to all of us – the world. This could herald in the Armageddon, to end it.

Why would the most powerful nation in the world, the richest country in the world, the modern-day Canaan, the promised land in the minds of many or as one writer and poet entitled in his book ‘America is in the heart’ risk that?

Initially, I thought it might just be an extreme case of ‘kiasu’ syndrome. Such social or anti-social phenomenon is not confined only to our neck of the woods.

In Australia, there is a term called ‘Tall Poppy Syndrome’ that refers to successful people being criticised. This occurs when their peers believe they are too successful or are bragging about their success. So, like the errant poppy plant that rises above the rest of the field, it has to be cut down.

In Japan, there is a similar expression, and perhaps, more explicit: “The nail that sticks up gets hammered down.”

I have witnessed such behaviour personally. I used to be active in a public-speaking club. This is where we, beginners and seasoned speakers, learn and sharpen the skill of oratory, with the principle being ‘learning by doing’.

So, the club meets regularly where members can give their speeches. As motivation and recognition of their progress, members are given titles and certificates celebrating their success at the different levels.

Generally, one can reach each level in about 12 months.

One day a ‘Speedy Gonzales’ joined the club. He spoke at every meeting (there being two meetings a month) and in less than six months, he passed the first hurdle and was given the appropriate accolade.

Public-speaking does not come easy for most people. They need time to write and craft their speeches before they can muster enough courage to face the audience.

The Speedy Gonzales’ progress became a bit of a bother to some. He was showing us up.

So, they set a rule that no one could speak more than once a month. So, if one could not keep up with the speed of one’s competitor, the tactic would be to trip him.

That’s ‘cutting down the tall poppy’ for you!

This is why the US is spending trillions of dollars on trying to chop China, ‘the tall poppy’, down. They institute economic sanctions, instigate uprisings, and forming strategic alliances to encircle China and launching information (or misinformation) war.

China is a big country with a huge population (1.4 billion). Its aim is to uplift the livelihood of its people. For decades, China has been involved in the ideological polemics of which is the better system of government and development.

Then one leader declared: “What is the use of ideology and ism if it does uplift the life of the people” – something to that effect.

Now the clarion call is ‘shared prosperity’, not just among its own people but more tellingly, with the rest of the poor world through the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI).

Perhaps it is this last bit that scares the Americans and the West. The BRI, known within China as the ‘One Belt One Road’, is a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in more than 150 countries and international organisations.

Usually when the government makes highfalutin slogans, they remain just that – slogans. As someone coined Nato (No Action Talk Only).

However, China has the goods to back it up. I did say that China’s population was around 1.4 billion. That’s a lot of people to take care of.

For centuries, China has been wallowing in extreme poverty. That was the reason for the Chinese diaspora. It was the ‘Sick Man of Asia’. In fact, it was still the ‘Sick Man’, as recently as 30 years ago.

In 1991, I went with my family to visit our ancestral village. It was a sad place, populated by sad people. The village was basically a cluster of houses in the middle of a rice field. They cultivate ‘wet padi’.

So, when the field was flooded, the village was like an island in the middle of a lake. It was a cultural shock to us, especially my daughter who grew up in London.

The mosquitoes were as big as flies.

‘Toilets – what toilets?’ You didn’t have to ask for directions. You’d just follow your nose. What they had was just a corner of the village, which was cordoned off for that basic business. There were just ‘pit latrines’, i.e. just a pit with two planks across.

I don’t think I need to dwell further on this. Many of us of sufficient vintage might recall the bad old days. Fortunately, our relatives, knowing of our coming, installed a proper sit-down toilet in our house.

I don’t know if I should be proud to say that we had the first, and then the only, proper toilet in the village.

What was sadder was when the relatives and so-called relatives came to ‘pay homage’ (yes, I use this term pointedly). Fortunately, my mother-in-law, who was recognised as the matriarch of the village after having made it good in Nanyang, lived in the village in the autumn months every year.

Ok, that was the house with the proper toilet. She guided us. She asked us to prepare three classes of ‘ang pow’. During our visit, people (total strangers to us) came. We sat like kings and queens on the highchairs, receiving the audience. They brought a couple of eggs, mumbled something about how we were related, and my mother-in-law then signalled to us which class of ‘ang pow’ to give.

Some of them, who were more brazen and more desperate, openly asked for financial aid. It was so sad to see people driven by poverty that they were shorn of dignity and reduced to begging from total strangers.

That was just 30 years ago. Now it is a totally different picture. For a start, many competed to take us to dinner. Some years ago, I was more frugal in purchasing handphone. My daughter saw a street vendor and she said: “Dad, he has better handphone than you.”

Sorry if I went on a bit about my own experience. I know this is just anecdotal. The readers can search for themselves about how China has pulled itself up by the bootstraps from the mud.

Suffice for me just to make two points. First, China has built around 26,000 miles of dedicated high-speed railways since 2008 and plans to top 43,000 miles (70,000 kilometres) by 2035.

Meanwhile, the US has just 375 route-miles of tracks cleared for operation at more than 100 mph.

Second, the World Bank’s press release in 2022 stated that China lifted 800 million people out of poverty.

So, where does that leave us with our story of ‘kiasu’? I believe the US and the West’s panicked actions are not just because of ‘kiasu’, but ‘KIASI’.

‘Kiasi’ (Hokkien) literally means ‘afraid to die’. What are they afraid of? They are afraid of the death of the myth (some would say, lie) that they, as colonialists, have sold us in the last 300 years; that the path of development for any nation is their way.

It is ‘their way or hell way’. The world accepts this myth hook, line, and sinker, though in most cases, the West has always believed that violence is the most effective method of persuasion.

Now, quite suddenly, China has appeared with a different path to development, and it works!

So, it is not that they are afraid that they might lose (‘kiasu’), but they are afraid that it might be the death of their myth that they foisted on the world (‘kiasi’).