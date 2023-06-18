Cops take Sabah Head of State Trophy

KOTA KINABALU (June 18): Royal Malaysian Police A (RMP A) was crowned the Sabah Head of State Trophy champions in the 8th Sabah FCAS International Dragon Boat Race at Likas Bay on Sunday.

RMP A, who were making their debut in the main title race, clocked 3:49.89s in the final to edge seven other teams in the 800m race for international and top Malaysian men teams.

1STBTB Brunei finished second in 3:51.12s while Asuk Hill DBT settled for third place in 3:51.48s.

The Cops also added two titles and a runner-up finish in the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS)-organised race, which was one of the main events of the 38th Malaysia Chinese Cultural Festival.

RMP C team rowed their way to the Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy (International & Malaysian Mix Team) title while RMP E and RMP F cemented a one-two finish in the Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Mix Team Open).

Team captain Inspector Amirul Azfar hailed the RMP paddlers for a successful second successive appearance in the annual race.

“We are extremely happy with the victories,” team captain Inspector Amirul Azfar said when met after the prize presentation.

“This is our second time competing in the (Sabah FCAS) Dragon Boat race after winning one gold, one silver and one bronze last year.

“This year we bagged three golds and one silver including clinching the Sabah Head of State Trophy in our first attempt … all credit to the paddlers for their hard work and determination,” added Amirul who is based at the IPD Gombak.

Amirul said the RMP teams, which comprised 23 men and 17 women paddlers aged between 23 to 42 and picked from around the country – trained for around one month for the race.

He said the biggest challenge was to adapt to racing in the open sea, where the unpredictable wind and wave conditions could be the deciding factor in winning and losing.

“It was tough … not only we faced good opposing teams but we need to adapt to the sea condition.

“We used to train at the lake in Peninsular Malaysia and it is very different from racing in an open sea.

Nevertheless, the paddlers gave their utmost best … we are happy with the overall achievement,” said Amirul.

He revealed they would now focus on a similar race in Pattaya, Thailand in September as well as races in Indonesia and Sarawak in November.

“If all goes well we will definitely return next year to defend our titles in the (FCAS) event,” said Amirul.

Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Jauteh Dikun, Kota Kinabalu police chief Mohd Zaidi Abdullah and deputy Kota Kinabalu police chief Superintendent Hajah Kalsom Idris were present and later congratulated the RMP teams for their achievement.

Meanwhile, 11 finals were hekd on Sunday which saw Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) claim four of the titles.

The KKCCCI won in the FCAS Trophy (Local Chinese Association Mix Team), FCAS Trophy (Malaysian Chinese Mix Team), FCAS Trophy (Malaysian Chinese Men’s Team) and Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Malaysian Women).

The rest of the winners were Kampung Sinampuan Lawas A (Sabah Chief Minister’s Trophy), Sibling’s Performance A (Kinabalu Dragon Trophy – Local Junior Boys) and FCAS Team B (Hua Zhong President Trophy).

A total of 155 teams from around the country as well as from Brunei Darussalam and the Philippines took part in the annual race.

Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin who had earlier led in the symbolic opening of the final day race, presented the prizes to the winning teams.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Poong Jin Zhe, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin, FCAS president Tan Sri TC Goh and FCAS deputy president-cum-organising chairperson Datuk Susan Wong were also present.

8th Sabah FCAS International Dragon Boat Race Results

Sabah Head of State Trophy

1. Royal Malaysia Police A 3:49.89s

2. 1SPTB Brunei 3:51.12s

3. Asuk Hill D.B.T 3:51.48s

Sabah Chief Minister Trophy

1. Kampung Sinampuan Lawas A 3:45.15s

2. KDKL Dragon Boat 3:47.66s

3. Entulon Family B 3:47.94s

Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy

1. Royal Malaysia Police C 3:50.23s

2. Al Haddad Maritime Sandakan B 4:00.22s

3. Pasukan Kampung Nelayan 1 4:01.98s

FCAS Trophy (Local Chinese Comm. Assoc. Mix Team)

1. KKCCCI C 3:58.28s

2. Hakka Association KK Dragon Boat Team A 4:03.01s

3. Wong Clan 4:05.28s

FCAS Trophy (Malaysian Chinese Mix Team)

1. KKCCCI B 4:00.41s

2. Hakka Association KK Dragon Boat Team B 4:07.28s

3. Penang Chinese Townhall A 4:13.35s

FCAS Trophy (Malaysian Chinese Men’s Team)

1. KKCCCI A 3:56.76s

2. PPPCT B 4:06.88s

3. WSG Bananas B 4:08.59s

Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Local Junior Boys)

1. Sibling’s Performance Team A 3:50.96s

2. Entulon Family C 3:51.01s

3. Lentuong Junior team 3:52.02s

Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Men Team 200m)

1. Ulmala Dragon Boat Team B 56.16s

2. 1SPTB Brunei B 56.22s

3. Kampung Sinampuan Lawas B 56.40s

Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Mix Team Open 200m)

1. Royal Malaysia Police E 58.23s

2. Royal Malaysia Police F 59.99s

3. DBKK Dragon Boat Team B 60.92s

Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Malaysian Women 200m)

1. KKCCCI E 66.09s

2. WSG Bananas D 66.10s

3. Athenians Hakka Dragon Boat Team 66.27s

Hua Zhong President Trophy

1. FCAS Team B 4:17.22s

2. Penang Chinese Townhall C 4:18.03s

3. FCAS Team D 4:22.40s