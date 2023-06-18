Diary of a Rich Kid: A major milestone for author Malcolm Mejin

FANS of the ‘Diary of a Rich Kid’ series are really excited over the latest instalment where the book’s main character Robin Jin has set out on a new voyage – literally a world apart from his previous three adventures.

‘Lost in Space’ stands as a major milestone for author Malcolm Mejin, in that it represents his first publication under a deal sealed with international publisher Penguin Random House last year.

“I’m pretty stoked about my latest book,” the Kuching-born writer told thesundaypost.

“My previous three books were self-published, so they’re only available in Southeast Asia, in countries like Malaysia and Singapore.

“With Penguin Random House as my publisher now, my work could have a wider international reach.”

Malcolm, 37, published the introductory ‘Diary of a Rich Kid’ in 2018, followed by ‘Diary of a Rich Kid: Road Trip’ in 2020, and ‘Secret of the Sea in 2021, which was loosely based on his experience during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when lockdown was in force.

‘Into the cosmos’

Starting as an idea in 2017, the ‘Diary of a Rich Kid’ story is centred on Robin and his adventures set in exciting locations – including one under the sea.

For the latest book, however, Malcolm decided to take it up a notch.

“I thought, where could the characters go for their next adventure besides on earth and under the sea?

“Then, bam! I thought of space! And that’s how Lost in Space was created, focusing on a thrilling adventure into the cosmos.”

It took Malcolm about two months to complete ‘Lost in Space’.

“My ideas just ran wild, and I couldn’t stop writing whatever that came to mind. It was such a blast!”

The storyline for ‘Lost in Space’ zooms in on an ‘out-of-this-world’ birthday celebration for the main character, Robin Jin.

“People don’t usually celebrate birthdays in space,” Malcolm chuckled.

“So I thought, why not give Robin the wildest surprise of a lifetime – a birthday in space?”

As with the previous books, Malcolm did not forget to inject elements of suspense in the latest story.

“There’s always the calm before the storm. The characters have to find a way to deal with all the obstacles and challenges thrown at them.”

The author also weaved in humour and vulnerability to ‘Lost in Space’.

“Having emotions, it’s a powerful thing. The story can be wildly adventurous and imaginative, but I also want to show the readers that these characters are human beings, capable of feeling sadness, anger and anxiety.

“By making them more vulnerable and relatable, I hope to invoke a sense of intimacy between the characters and the readers.”

Malcolm crafted a new fictional space phenomenon in his story, and coined a special term for it.

“This strange phenomenon, purely fictional, just popped out of my imagination.

“So I decided to weave it into the story to give it a unique twist. I would not want to reveal much, but I can promise that you’ll be hooked once you discover what it is.”

‘Just for fun at first’

Malcolm said the ‘Diary of a Rich Kid’ was initially written ‘just for fun’.

“I was going through a phase at the time, and I wanted to write something light, fun and cathartic,” he revealed.

“I didn’t even think of publishing it, but when my friend saw the draft, he gave me an advice that I would never forget: ‘If you don’t do it now, when will you do it’.

“His words struck me deep, and he was right.

“I started writing stories when I was six years old, and I had been putting my publishing dreams on the backburner for a very long time.

“For one thing, everyone has a limited time on Earth, so I want to make the most of it while I’m still breathing.”

Malcolm’s self-published debut came out in 2018, and it enjoyed national success.

Following the publication, he had gone on tours to many schools across Malaysia and Singapore, where he encouraged and strove to inspire young readers through his talks.

“When I first published my book in 2018, I wasn’t sure if it was going to be a success,” the author said.

“I had doubts and fears, but I pressed on – following my gut instincts and a strong belief that this was what I was supposed to do as my biggest passion.”

The ‘Diary of a Rich Kid’ then became a series, with two more titles: ‘Road Trip’ in 2019, and ‘Secret of the Sea’ in 2021.

Malcolm’s wildest dreams came through last year when he signed a deal with Penguin Random House to publish two more books.

“I could hardly believe it,” he said. “All my hard work and efforts throughout the years paid off.

“I now believe that dedication and perseverance are crucial in achieving your dream.

“I’ve never given up, even though I’ve faced pitfalls. I just get back up, square my shoulders, ready to take on the next challenge.”

Malcolm submitted his manuscript to Penguin Random House, and out of the thousands received by the publisher every month, his’ was picked.

“I truly believe that if you keep doing what you love to do, wonderful things will happen.

“I have loved writing all my life, and I can’t think of anything else I’d rather be doing.”

‘Appreciating the fans’

Malcolm is also a regular guest speaker at schools across Malaysia and Singapore, where he strikes a chord with the young readers who are fans of his books.

“I never thought I would be doing this (going on tours) when I started writing the first ‘Diary of a Rich Kid’ book in 2017.

“I mean, my sole focus was on my passion, writing stories. Publishing my first book had led me to so many wonderful experiences, from mingling with the fans to seeing the bright smiles on the students’ faces.

“I’m deeply humbled by the love shown by fans.”

Malcolm also recounted a wonderful memory of one of his book-signing tours, where he was surrounded by hundreds of children.

“Of the crowd, there was this one sweet little boy – after the book-signing session ended, he came to my table and gave me some food that he had bought!”

Malcolm joked that thanks to his books, he got to experience a little taste of ‘being a celebrity’.

“I’ve been stopped by fans when I go out shopping, or just hang out at the mall.

“They usually request for autographs, and taking wefies with me.

“I remember one time at a theme park in the peninsula, there was this group of kids staring at me, and I thought: ‘What in the world is going on? Do I have something on my face?’

“Turns out, they wanted to ask for my autograph, and take pictures with me.”

Nonetheless, Malcolm said while he did enjoy the attention, he was still the same person before becoming a popular author.

“Nothing’s changed, really – well, except maybe I had a bigger wardrobe now,” he quipped.

‘Brushing off harsh criticisms’

The author also admitted that following the publication of his first book in 2017, there were some naysayers who did not believe that he could succeed.

“Well, I proved them all wrong. Instead of listening to the naysayers, I followed my gut instinct and forged ahead with my dream.”

He also noticed that the critics seemed to be going out of their way to magnify the minor points and blow them out of proportion.

“I think some of the criticisms, especially from certain reviewers, come from the desire to showcase their critical literary flair to attract attention, without doing extensive research before giving their opinions.

“I’ve seen some reviews that are completely wrong, baseless and clueless, and totally insensitive. I’ll just leave them at that.”

Offsetting these setbacks were the compliments, said Malcolm.

“Well, there are many,” he smiled coyly. “But the best one, I think, is about my book being better and more fun to read than ‘Harry Potter’.

“Yes, really! I’m not kidding!”

‘Creative recharging’

When asked his favourite chapter or quote from his ‘Diary of a Rich Kid’ series, Malcolm said the one he could think of was in the latest book, ‘Lost in Space’.

He said in that chapter, Robin Jin and his best friend Charlie uncovered their vulnerability during their most difficult time in space.

“I like that about them, showing their vulnerable sides, which is not easy.

“I think it’s important for us to know that it’s okay to show vulnerability sometimes, and not be judged by it.”

When asked about him experiencing writer’s block, Malcom said, “Of course, I did.

“What I did to counter that was just taking a step back from writing and doing something else instead – going for a nature walk, watching a movie, or doing anything else not related to writing.

“I call it ‘creative recharging’.”

Malcolm said at times when he was not writing, he would go café-hopping or just hang out with family and friends.

“Just some pretty down-to-earth, normal stuff,” he said.

Back on ‘Lost in Space’, Malcom stressed about a key message that he meant to convey from it.

“No matter how hard life may seem, there’s always hope. This is encapsulated in a line that goes: ‘You can’t take life too seriously, Dad. Sometimes, you just have to let go and have fun’.”

The ‘Diary of a Rich Kid: Lost in Space’ is now available in all major bookstores.