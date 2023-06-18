Don’t be obsessed with being oldest party, PBS members told

KOTA KINABALU (June 18): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) leaders and members are urged not to be blindly obsessed and proud of the oldest party name in this state but do nothing for the party.

PBS deputy president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam said that all leaders and members must sacrifice for the party because they are fighting together and it is for the people of Sabah.

“We need to continue working hard, cooperating for the sake of the party and the people of Sabah. We prioritize the interests of PBS and the people of Sabah, not our own interests.

“Let us strengthen our grassroots, not because we are the oldest party in Sabah, but because we are a principled, disciplined and united party,” he said when officiating the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PBS Kundasang, PBS Karanaan and PBS Paginatan on Saturday.

Joachim, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, also urged all PBS leaders and members to reflect on the party’s journey, which he believed has gone through various phases and achieved proud successes in advocating several important agendas.

Among them, is the success of PBS in maintaining the name “Pesta Kaamatan” instead of it being called “Pesta Rakyat”; being the first party to consistently propose anti-party hopping laws; ending the rotation of the Chief Ministership by joining the Barisan Nasional (BN) in 2002 for the political stability of Sabah; consistently voicing concerns about illegal immigrants in Sabah; and the struggle as a multi-ethnic party that has become an example for other local parties.

He also requested all divisions and branches to continue strengthening the membership and loyalty of PBS members and to actively promote and attract more young men and women to join the party.

“At present, PBS is striving to rejuvenate the party by highlighting a new generation of young leaders.

Indeed, PBS has many qualified and high-quality young leaders and professionals. They are the ones who can promote and attract more young men and women as well as professionals to join the party … We warmly welcome the entry of young men and women as well as professionals into our party,” said Joachim who joined the party as a registered professional in 2002.

Joachim, who is also the Minister of Local Government and Housing, called on all PBS members to support anyone among them who is nominated as a candidate representing PBS in the upcoming State and General Elections.

“We will campaign wholeheartedly,” he said, while urging leadership at all levels and all members to continue moving forward with confidence and courage to carry on the party’s struggle.

“Utilize the current political stability to strengthen the party’s position at the division and branch levels, including in Ranau. Now is the time for us to enter the villages more frequently and rally all Sabahans that PBS will continue to defend the rights of Sabahans, and at the same time, we need their united support,” he said.

Joachim congratulated the organizing committee members and representatives from all three divisions on the success of the meeting.

At the same time, he stated that PBS is committed to continue fighting alongside the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) as long as GRS shares the same struggle with PBS.

“We cooperate with all GRS component parties, we respect each other, and we practice a transparent, fair, and just power-sharing formula within GRS,” emphasized Joachim, who is also PBS Kundasang Division chief.