Dr Zaliha: Health Ministry hopes nurses’ uniform issue not played up

JOHOR BARU (June 18): The Ministry of Health (MoH) hopes that the issue of public hospital nurses’ uniforms will not continue to be played up, said its Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She added that claims of nurses’ uniforms being too tight were untrue, rather, they complied with the dress code of civil servants.

Accordingly, she does not want the issue to continue to be played up, because the main focus of the MoH is to improve the level of health services in this country.

“If we look at the current uniform of nurses, it follows ethics, so for me, there is no problem. On the other hand, the most important thing now is that the government has approved the tabling of the Health White Paper.

“It is more important because it discusses the delivery of health services to the people; it is important to understand that presently, the health of the people is the focus of the government,” she said.

She said this in a press conference after the handover ceremony for Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) Pathology laboratory project, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah Health Clinic and Palong Timur Health Clinic at HSA, today.

The Sekijang Member of Parliament (MP) was commenting on Kuantan MP, Wan Razali Wan Nor, who questioned the ethics of female nurses in wearing tight and not-Syariah-compliant uniforms.

In other developments, Dr Zaliha said that the MoH, through communication strategies, will inform the people of public health achievements and aspirations.

“I’m aware that many members of the public do not know about this (Health White Paper), but the most important thing is that it has been approved, and we will convey it to the people so that they understand and know the importance of health,” she said. — Bernama