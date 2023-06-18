Expedition to meet Hopo communities in Borneo

KOTA KINABALU (June 18): Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew praised the Johor Hopo Association and Sabah Hopo Association for jointly organising the inaugural Hopo 4WD Trans Borneo Expedition.

Liew said such activity would make Sabah a better known tourism destination to participants from Peninsular Malaysia.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the event in front of the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) office here on Sunday morning, she said: “I congratulate the organisers for taking the initiative to start the expedition in Sabah for the first time. I understand that the Federation of Hopo Associations Malaysia is tourism-oriented, and has been bringing tourists to Sabah for many years.

“In this way, they are promoting both domestic and international tourism which brings economic benefits to the State.”

The expedition, participated by 38 Hopo members travelling in 13 4WD vehicles, runs across Sabah, Brunei, Sarawak and Indonesia.

On hand to receive the minister were Sabah Tourism Board (STB) Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman, Deputy President of the Federation of Hopo Associations Malaysia, Sai Nam On and Secretary-General Bong Yong Kim as well as President of Sabah Hopo Association, Chai Jee Choon.

Liew, who met several Singapore Hopo members, was also introduced to the President of Johor Hopo Association, Ng Guek Voon and Deputy President Wong Chew Ming who said the objectives of the expedition were to explore the region and to meet Hopo communities in Sabah, Brunei, Sarawak and Indonesia.