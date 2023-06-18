Govt aspires for Sarawak Delta to be recognised as Unesco Global Geopark, says Awg Tengah

KUCHING (June 18): The Sarawak government aspires for Sarawak Delta to be recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark (UGGp) as this geopark has the potential to drive the state’s socio-economic development, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said one of the main strategic objectives of a geopark was to stimulate economic activities within the framework of sustainable development.

”The geopark branding will further boost the tourism industry in Sarawak in tandem with the state’s reputation to preserve our natural treasures.

“We will develop our geosites as part of our geopark branding efforts, which indirectly will have significant socio-economic benefits to our local communities through creation of more business and jobs opportunities,” he said.

The Second Natural Resources and Urban Development Minister said this initiative will also integrate conservation and preservation of natural resources and cultural heritage while at the same time, generate and increase the income of the people.

“We have waterfalls, mountains, caves and beaches, which has the potential to be enhanced through geo-branding,” he added.

Geo-branding aims to promote local tourism attractions by integrating unique geological resources, various narratives of surrounding communities, specialty foods produced in the geosites and a series of events and activities leveraging on natural environment, history, food and folklore of local communities as well as cultural aspects of geological features.

Awang Tengah, who is currently in South Korea on an official visit, was given a tour of the Jeju Island UGGp yesterday where he was impressed with the infrastructure, facilities and accessibility to the geosites namely Manjanggul Lava Tube, Gimnyeong Geo trail, Sanbangsan Mountain, Yongmeori Coast and Suwolbong Tuff Ring.

“The Jeju Island UGGp, demonstrated that the visibility of geoparks is crucial to attract visitors and promote its unique geological features.

“Signage and interpretation within a geopark are important for guiding visitors and to enhance their understanding of geological, biological and cultural heritage features,” he said.

He expressed the need for Sarawak to emulate Jeju UGGp to improve the connectivity and accessibility to geosites in the state.

Among those in Awang Tengah’s delegation were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh, and Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan.