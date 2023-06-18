Health Ministry targets national blood donation rate of 35 to 40 donors per 1,000 population by 2030

JOHOR BARU (June 18): The Malaysian Ministry of Health (MOH) through its Transfusion Medicine Services is targeting a national blood donation rate of 35 to 40 donors per 1,000 population by the year 2030.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the target was to meet patient care needs in line with the annual population growth rate in Malaysia.

“The blood donation rate before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019 was 22.8 donors per 1,000 people in Malaysia.

“However, the rate has slightly decreased which is 19.7-22.5 donors per 1,000 population in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to Covid-19 that affected Malaysia and the world,” he said when speaking at the national-level World Blood Donor Day 2023 celebration and the 75th Anniversary of the Malaysian Red Crescent here today.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 737,554 blood bags were donated in 2022, an increase of 13.7 per cent compared to 2021.

He said the achievement was the result of the contributions and joint efforts of all parties, campaign organisers and also donors.

“It is hoped that all parties can maintain this noble effort and continue to be enthusiastic to raise awareness of the importance of donating blood continuously for the entire community in Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama