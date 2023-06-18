JKR, contractor urged to repair potholes along Jalan Stutong

KUCHING (June 18): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) public complaint bureau chief Milton Foo highlights the urgent need for Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak to repair the road pits at Jalan Stutong.

According to Foo, he was informed by parents regarding the poor road condition with stagnant water along the stretch of Jalan Stutong, near SJK(C) Chung Hua No.2.

“The pupils’ shoes not only get wet, but this also endangers the children who attempt to jump over the stagnant water in order to get into their parent’s car,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The situation, he said, was made worse whenever there was a heavy downpour during after-school pick-up hours and which posed much inconvenience and hazard to the road users.

He, therefore, requested JKR Sarawak and the relevant contractor to quickly rectify, repair and resurface the affected stretch of the federal road for the sake of public safety.

Foo also highlighted that the issue on the road conditions had not been attended to since October last year, to which he added that JKR Sarawak had also been notified of that issue the previous week.