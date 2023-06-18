Katibas rep applies experience in Petronas in developing constituency

KAPIT (June 18): Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan aims to apply all the good values practised and upheld during his 20 years in Petronas, into his present work as the elected representative of his whole community.

The former executive officer for marketing of petroleum products at Petronas Dagangan Bhd (1997-2017) believes that is his duty to inculcate in his constituents, especially the younger ones, the good culture in Petronas that the community can adopt and put into practice.

“Values like discipline, integrity, loyalty, trustworthiness, and maintaining the cohesive bond between the people, society and the government, can help us in moving forward in line with the government’s policies.

“This is how a big corporation is being run – on the back of a certain philosophy, a set of principles and high level of discipline. Let us work the extra mile beyond the normal circumstances.

“If we think that it is good, we do extra for the people,” said Lidam in his speech for the ‘Yayasan Petronas Memacu Kehidupan Hari Gawai 2023 Bersama Bakul Rahmah’ programme at Meligai Hotel here yesterday.

He pointed out punctuality as one culture in Petronas that he valued highly.

“It’s arriving five minutes before the start of any programme – it’s a very good culture, in that we respect other people’s time and don’t keep them waiting.”

Lidam said even after having left Petronas, he maintained his connection with the corporation.

“I had asked Petonas to bring in some of their teams, especially the ‘Education unit’, to come over to Kapit and assist our school-leavers on the proper way to apply for placement in the training centres run by Petronas, such as Universiti Teknologi Petronas. I asked them to also help our youngsters in choosing the right courses so that upon graduation, they could use their qualifications in entering the job market,” he said.

In this respect, Lidam said his core focus remained on education, as could be seen in his engagements with University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) in Sibu and other Yayasan Petronas-run learning institutions.

“The UTS is in our backyard (Sibu), cost-effective for our youths as it receives funding from the state government via Yayasan Sarawak.

“I hope that in the future, our graduates from the local universities funded by Yayasan Sarawak would be absorbed into the state civil service.”

Meanwhile, the programme yesterday was carried out by Yayasan Petronas, in collaboration with Kapit Welfare Office, which involved the distribution of a total of 250 food baskets to Dayak households in this division categorised under Bottom 40 Per Cent (B40), namely, those earning monthly take-home income of RM4,000 and below.

Prior to the Kapit leg, the programme was conducted in Miri and Bintulu before the Gawai Dayak celebration this year, involving the giveaway of 300 food baskets.

“This is a CSR (corporate social responsibility) of Petronas, which also includes presentation of food baskets to the needy groups during other major occasions such as the Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Deepavali and Christmas,” said Lidam.

Kapit Resident Galong Luang, Ambrose Abong Bugek who is political secretary to the federal Minister of Works Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Yayasan Petronas chief executive officer Shariah Nelly Francis, Petronas Sarawak general manager Zulaihi Mohd Mantali, Welfare Department Sarawak officer Rohana Isnawi, and Kapit Welfare officer Evelyn Buda were also present.