Man suffers minor injuries in single-vehicle accident in Miri

MIRI (June 18): A man sustained minor injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Tebing 1A, Taman Tunku here in the wee hours of today.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre (PGO), they were notified about the incident at 5.22am and seven firefighters from the Miri fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters found a male victim, who was was partially conscious inside a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to remove the victim from the vehicle before handing him over to the paramedics.

The victim was later brought to Miri Hospital for further treatment.