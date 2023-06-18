Misleading tagline for Sarawak in airline magazine rectified, but unsatisfactorily, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (June 18): Going Places, the Malaysia Airlines’ traveller’s guide, has rectified the misleading tagline for Sarawak printed in its June 2023 issue, but such effort is not well done.

This was confirmed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who shared two images on that particular page of the magazine with The Borneo Post today.

One of the images shows new headline and sub-headline covering the misleading line well, while the other also has the new headline and sub-headline printed on a piece of paper, which was not well pasted, as the misleading sub-headline could still be seen.

Nevertheless, Dr Sim extended his appreciation to Going Places for making efforts “to right the wrong”.

He said the rectification was “a lot of efforts” but regretted that “some (is/are) still as confusing”.

The confusing part he talked about was referring to the misleading sub-headline which was not properly covered by the reprinted new sub-headline.

The previous headline and misleading sub-headline were ‘Escape to Sarawak’ and ‘Four hotels to book on your next trip to the Land Below the Wind’.

The new headline and sub-headline, which have been printed on a piece of paper and pasted to that particular page now read ‘Discover Sarawak’ and ‘4 hotels to book on your next trip to the Land of the Hornbills’.

According to Dr Sim, the misleading sub-headline was not the only mistake carried by the magazine.

He pointed out that the excerpts on the side of the page also missed out the word ‘Sea’ after South China.

The excerpts on the left side of the page previously read ‘Separated by the South China from Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak is in a travel league of its own.’

The newly pasted information now reads ‘Separated by the South China Sea from Peninsular Malaysia, …’

“Many people didn’t pick up the 2nd (second) mistake,” said the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president.

Last Sunday (June 11), Dr Sim posted the image of the misleading sub-headline and expressed his shock to have come across it.

The Borneo Post’s previous attempt to reach Going Places for comments was to no avail.

The rest of the information on that page of the magazine remains the same except for the headline and sub-headline, which have been covered by reprinted headline and sub-headline.

For the record, the nickname for Sarawak is the Land of the Hornbills, while the Land Below the Wind refers to the neighbouring state, Sabah.