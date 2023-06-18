Money caused breakup among four close friends

GERALD, John, Steven and Mazlan were close friends, dating back to schooldays. So close they would get punished together for naughty things that schoolboys typically did.

The first two were involved in building up a successful business in manufacturing and distribution of car interior accessories while the latter two had also built up an equally successful business, this one in car exterior accessories.

Because of the obvious synergies involved, they decided to merge and apply for listing.

The structure that was decided on was one where a holding company (Car Listco) was formed to hold the two operating companies as subsidiaries. 25 per cent of the shares in Car Listco would be offered to the public.

At the same time, the balance shareholding held by the four individuals would be swapped into an investment holding company (Holdco), which would then control Car Listco. The four shareholders held shares in Holdco in equal portions of 25 per cent each.

Car Listco was successfully listed and well received by the public, and the market price on listing was about twice the offer price.

The four shareholders were of course very happy with the high valuation which translated into a value of approximately RM60 million above the pre-listing value. And that was not all. There were also others prepared to pay a control premium for control of a listed company of some RM50 million at that time.

This kind of structure is in fact not uncommon for companies preparing for listing. Somewhat innocuous. Until the four shareholders disputed on distribution.

Car Listco performed well for many years, selling through a larger distribution network after the merger, and declaring healthy annual dividends.

In the initial years after listing, Holdco received its share of dividends and distributed 80 per cent of all that it received, and shareholders were happy with the arrangement. But five years on, the first two shareholders, who were also partners in another business, began to have cash flow problems and pressured Holdco to distribute more, to the point of suggesting liquidation of part of the stake in Car Listco.

This led to many arguments and fractured the close relationship the first two had with the other two.

Compounding the problem, Mazlan died and his brother, the only next-of-kin, took over his directorship, which became the last straw because of his lack of trust and aggressiveness towards the other shareholders.

In the end, the shareholders decided to liquidate Holdco and distribute it individually to each shareholder so that they would be free to do what they want with the shares. The end result of this breakup was that the shareholders lost the control premium.

So what went wrong? How did a successful merger and listing end with a breakup and loss of control?

The crux of the problem was the lack of liquidity. The Holdco made up of friends’ stakes tied together at the outset was a mistake. While Car Listco shares owned by Holdco were liquid, the shares in Holdco were not, leaving no liquidity for shareholders who were in need.

It would have been better had 51 per cent shareholding been locked up in Holdco and the balance distributed to the individual founders so that they would have liquidity. This would have avoided the disputes they went through before liquidation.

In addition, it would have been good to plan the succession of the shareholdings with a buy-sell arrangement so that the founders would retain control when any one of them exits.