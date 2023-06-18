Sunday, June 18
Muslims in Malaysia to celebrate Aidiladha on June 29

Malaysian Muslims prepare to slaughter a cow for sacrifice during Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on July 10, 2022. — Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (June 18): Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha on June 29 (Thursday), assistant secretary to the Conference of Rulers Datuk Mohd Aseral Jusman announced today.

“In adherence to the command of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, following the consent of the Rulers, on behalf of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, I hereby declare that 1 Zulhijah 1444 Hijrah falls on June 20, 2023.

“Therefore, Hari Raya Aidiladha (10 Zulhijah) for the states in Malaysia will be on Thursday, June 29, 2023,” he said.

The announcement was broadcast over Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight. — Bernama

