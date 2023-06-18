Now with Perikatan, Gerakan president says to expect ‘people’s wave’ in state elections

GEORGE TOWN (June 18): Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai predicts there will be a “people’s wave” in the coming six state elections, claiming growing discontent with the federal government comprising Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS).

He added that the rumblings on the ground were favourable towards the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, in which Gerakan is now a member following a short stint as an independent party after leaving BN.

“People are unhappy with the federal government’s poor performance under Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and they will show it in their votes,” he told Malay Mail recently.

“It will be the people’s wave, not a green wave, because the people are suffering and the PH administration has failed to deliver its promises,” he added.

The groundswell of Malay voter support towards conservative Islam-leaning political parties PAS and Bersatu saw the two key PN components sweep 74 parliamentary seats in last November’s GE15, as well as wrest Perlis from the BN in what has been dubbed the “green wave”.

But Lau said the “green wave” is no longer applicable as even non-Malay voters are turning away from PH, which currently controls three states — Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

“The fear mongering against PAS as an extremist religious party is not true because don’t forget, PN was once the federal government under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and none of the false narratives by DAP happened,” he said, referring to rumours that PAS will seek a ban on pork and alcohol if PN were to win the state elections.

He said the casinos in Genting Highlands, Pahang, stayed open during PN administration, seeking to assure non-Muslims of their rights.

Lau said it is now Gerakan’s aim to clear up misconceptions about PN and reveal the truth in the state elections.

But he admitted that it will take time for Gerakan to regain the non-Malays’ support in the upcoming state elections.

He said the journey of politics is a long one and one can’t determine the ground support based on the results of previous elections alone.

He used the Melaka state elections in 2021 where PN only won two state seats and the Johor state elections last year where PN only won three seats as examples.

“People say PN is dying after those two state elections but in the 15th general election, PN won 74 seats,” he said.

He also said Gerakan is now in the right coalition as it perfectly complements PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

He said the party’s role in the coalition is to support the non-Malays while Bersatu and PAS support the Malays and Muslim.

“Even though we are a multiracial party, a majority of our members are Chinese and Indians so it is our role in PN to represent the non-Malays,” he said.

He said in seat negotiations for the upcoming state elections, Gerakan will continue to field candidates in non-Malay majority seats while the Malay majority seats will be contested by Bersatu and PAS.

Lau does not want to reveal the number of seats Gerakan will be contesting yet, but said it will be revealed when PN leadership make the announcement next week.

Next week, PN is expected to make an announcement on the seat distributions among its components and allies for the six state elections.

The state elections for Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor are expected to be held concurrently in August as the state legislative assemblies are moving to dissolve their respective legislatures. – Malay Mail