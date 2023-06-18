Over 1,400 join MRC Kuching’s ‘Run to Save Lives 3.0’

KUCHING (June 18): A total of 1,441 individuals from all walks of life joined the ‘Run to Save Lives 3.0’ organised by the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Kuching Chapter today.

They gathered within the vicinity of the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) building here before 6am for the flag-off scheduled for half an hour later.

The run was divided into two categories namely 5km and 3km.

On hand to perform the flag-off ceremonies for both the categories was MRC Sarawak Chapter chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sr Dr George Chan.

Among those who joined him at the flag-off ceremonies were Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

After the ceremonies, Dr Chan told reporters that he could not be more pleased to see people of all ages, especially families, participate in the event.

“It is a very good event especially among families who can enjoy walking and running together. I’ve been told that events like this are very popular among Kuching people.

“I think such event should be promoted among the Kuching folk since it is a healthy sort of exercise and relaxing activity,” he said.

He also commended MBKS for providing the venue for MRC Kuching Chapter to organise the event in line with promoting Kuching as a healthy city for all to live in.

He hoped that the council would keep up its efforts to continue providing good facilities for the community to enjoy workout so as to stay healthy.

“MBKS is not charging us any fees for using this facility. I think the mayor wants us to be healthy.

“When you have come to my age, you will realise that health is the most important thing. All the money in this world won’t make you healthy,” pointed out Dr Chan.

He called on people to have workout with their families and friends on a regular basis to lead a healthy life.

Concurring with him, Wee said MBKS had always been encouraging the community the make full use of its facilities to stay as healthy as possible.

He said he was glad to note that the City Joggers Club had resumed its weekly night run on Thursday.

“A healthy city needs healthy people, likewise, a smart city needs not just smart but also healthy people.”

The Kuching South mayor said his team will give its level best to provide even better facilities for all including meeting the needs of people with disabilities (PwD).

“Like our park here, we will redo the surface to be smooth so that families can bring their PwD members out to enjoy fresh air.

“We have a few acres of green at MBKS park here, and all the gardens, we will keep them all and there won’t be any development here. We will keep the green for people to enjoy,” Wee added.