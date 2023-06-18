Police: Manhunt ongoing for remaining escaped Tapah lockup detainee

KUCHING (June 18): The police are still searching for one of the two Indonesians who escaped from the Tapah police station lock-up on June 12.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said that over 154 personnel, including those from the General Operations Force Tiger Platoon had been deployed to nearby villages and jungles around Tapah, Beratok and Siburan.

“So far, we are still in searching mode (for the detainee identified as 31-year-old Bony),” he said when contacted today.

On June 15, one of the escaped detainees identified as 21-year-old Kelvin was found and arrested at a recreational fishing pond at Mile 22 at 9.20am. The pond was located at a 1 kilometre radius from the police station.

It is understood that both detainees went their separate ways after the daring escape.

Kelvin was spotted by a member of the public at the pond and police were immediately called in and made the arrest.

Prior to the escape, both detainees were arrested for investigation under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

With the arrest, both detainees may face a charge under Section 224 of the Penal Code for escaping from lawful custody — an offence punishable by a two-year jail sentence or a fine.

Any information on Bony’s whereabouts can be directed to the Padawan police district headquarters at 082-862233 or by calling the nearest police station.