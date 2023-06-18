Recruit more members to further strengthen party, PSB sec-gen tells branch leaders

SIBU (June 18): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) secretary-general Baru Bian has encouraged the party’s branch leaders to go for membership drive to further strengthen the party and its influence.

Baru, who is Ba Kelalan assemblyman, said this is because any political party’s strength and influence are normally determined by the number of members that it has.

“Therefore, make efforts to advertise and publicise PSB in your area, and to recruit members.

“I encourage other leaders to open up branches as per our constitutions, where branches can be opened in every state constituency in Sarawak.

“If your constituency has no (PSB) branch, we encourage you to open one. Remember our strength and influence depend upon our membership,” he stressed.

Baru said this at PSB’s first ever state-level Gawai Dayak Celebration cum competition Kumang Gawai held at Kingwood Hotel here last night, which was officiated by the party president, Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

While acknowledging that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is a very strong political coalition with 76 state seats, he said PSB – as a party considered as a credible opposition party – should continue to carry out its responsibility to defend the wellbeing of the people, who might not receive ‘good treatment’ from the government.

“There are still people amongst us, who need our help and assistance. So, I encourage us especially the heads of the branches to be involved in the lives of your respective community.

“Standby to assist whatever and whenever you can, and this is how we can get their support and confidence.

“So, when come election time, they will remember your leadership, your assistance and services rendered to them.

“Don’t appear only during election time, the people observe and see our sincerity….have a membership drive to recruit members,” said Baru.

Meanwhile, PSB deputy president Dr Johnical Rayong, in his speech, disclosed that during the party’s central committee meeting yesterday, its members have given full authority to the Presidential Council to do what is best for the party and its future direction.

The opening remarks were delivered by the party Youth chief Wilson Entabang, who is also the event organising chairman.