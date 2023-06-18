Sarawak govt plans to make Gunung Pueh as Unesco Biosphere Reserve site, says Opar rep

LUNDU (June 18): The Sarawak government through the Forest Department plans to make Gunung Pueh here as a Unesco Biosphere Reserve site, said Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang.

Speaking at the Man and The Biosphere (MAB) and Heart of Borneo (HOB) programmes promotion in Lundu yesterday, Billy explained that there are many benefits that can be obtained through this recognition from United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

“Among them, reducing the loss of biological diversity, raising the standard of living of the local population as well as improving the socio-economic and cultural status for environmental sustainability,” he said.

He added a Biosphere Reserve site can be a benchmark or example for sustainable development at the global level.

“The cooperation of all parties, whether government departments, agencies, corporate parties, the media and local residents in supporting the government’s initiatives, especially for the conservation and development of eco-tourism in the Gunung Pueh area, needs to be maintained.

“This is because the role of all parties in terms of support, dissemination of information and assistance will make the increasingly rapid eco-tourism products around the Gunung Pueh area able to help develop the local community’s economy,” he said.

According to Unesco’s website, there are currently 738 biosphere reserves in 134 countries, including 22 transboundary sites, that belong to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

Biosphere reserves include terrestrial, marine and coastal ecosystems. Each site promotes solutions reconciling the conservation of biodiversity with its sustainable use.

Biosphere reserves are nominated by national governments and remain under the sovereign jurisdiction of the states where they are located.

These biosphere reserves are designated under the intergovernmental MAB Programme by the director-general of Unesco following the decisions of the MAB International Coordinating Council.