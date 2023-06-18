School teacher lifts Mr Sibu 2023 championship trophy

SIBU (June 18): A school teacher, Charles Luanga Uyong, was adjudged the overall champion at the Mr Sibu 2023 Bodybuilding Championship, staged on the Kelab Melayu Club Kampung Nyabor (MUC) Hall here last night.

The 36-year-old Iban, who teaches Physical Education at the Tunku Putra-HELP International School in Kuching, edged the competition from four other contenders in the men’s bodybuilding category, earning him the ‘Champion of Champions’ title.

The respective first to fourth runners-up are Anthony Tebie Rapheal, Gaddafi Arafat Zulkasisi, Lee Borris and Kho Tze Hong.

“This is a big deal for me, and this victory represents a big appreciation to my hard work.

“I honestly wish for my competitors to do better in the future, as will I,” he told The Borneo Post right after the prize presentation ceremony.

It was Charles’ second time winning the division-level championship title, the first was in 2017.

However, he said in the past, he could rarely join competitions here due to working commitments.

“I had been working in Kuala Lumpur since 2007, and got transferred here in 2020.

“So winning Mr Sibu title this time is very meaningful because I win it here, in my homeland Sibu,” said the muscleman, who made his debut in Men of Steel 2012 in Kuala Lumpur where he placed first runner-up in the Novice category.

Talking about his entry for Mr Sibu 2023, Charles said it was actually nerve-wrecking for him in that it had been almost four years since he last competed.

“Mr Malaysia 2019 was my last outing, where I represented Kuala Lumpur at the time.

“I hope to bring my best to Mr Sarawak 2023 and hopefully, I would get to represent Sarawak in Mr Malaysia this year, which I heard would be held in Selangor in October,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Sibu 2023 also staged three other categories last night: Men’s Sports Physique, Men’s Athletic Physique Up to 170cm, and Men’s Athletic Physique 170cm and Above, where the respective winners are Ahmad Alif Mohamad Merah, Fadhli Basni and Chiew Chee Tak.

Organised by Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association, the zone-level championships served to select athletes to represent Sibu at the annual Mr Sarawak 2023 Championships, to be staged in Kuching this July 1.