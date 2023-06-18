Senator calls for Jalan Repok’s bus stop to be fixed

SARIKEI (June 18): Senator Roderick Wong has called on the relevant authorities to build a new bus stop, to replace the damaged one at Jalan Repok here.

Wong said he has received complaints from the public that the damaged bus stop at the intersection of Jalan Chung Nik has long been neglected without any repairs being done.

“This has made it difficult for residents in the area who have to wait for a bus or for their transport, especially during rainy days,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Because of this inconvenience, Wong hopes that the authorities can take immediate action to improve the public transport facility.