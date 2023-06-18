Seven SAFA staff claim of wrongful termination

KOTA KINABALU (June 18): Seven employees of Sabah Football Association (SAFA) whose services were terminated with immediate effect on June 1, claimed that the action taken against them was unfair and against the rule.

Speaking on behalf of the affected staff, Malim Surat claimed there was no explanation given for their termination, as they were asked to vacate the office.

“For us, the action was so sudden and it was very unfair for us as staff who did not commit any wrongdoings,” said Malim in a statement to the press on Sunday.

Ex-Sabah defender Malim said they were informed of the termination by Safa executive secretary David Wisom recently, who claimed the directive came from newly appointed secretary general Datuk Rahman Zakaria.

In the statement, it was also claimed that the Sports Commissioner Office (PJS) Sabah Region is conducting an investigation on the recent election of SAFA supreme council members at its annual congress on May 13.

“That is why the action taken by SAFA is very confusing, as to who is authorised to terminate the services of the staff involved or even gave the order to vacate the office.

“All that we ask for is justice on the matter, that our termination is made through the right channel so that it will not become an issue,” he added.

Towards this end, Malim said if they did not get any concrete explanation from SAFA, they would take legal action against those who ordered for the termination or their services.