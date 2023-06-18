Sustainable aviation fuel: Towards cleaner skies

GEARING towards a future with reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will require intense industries such as aviation to look at alternative fuel sources.

After all, as the world returns back to normal with the reopening of borders worldwide, traffic in the sky have gradually returned to its pre-pandemic level.

According to the latest data by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global air passenger traffic growth persisted in April, with industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs) increasing 45.8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), reaching 90.5 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

However, with the return of heavy traffic in the air and the expected further growth in air travels, all eyes are on the issue of carbon emissions by aircraft.

And as countries worldwide set ambitious net zero emissions targets by 2050 in line with United Nation’s climate change agreement, governments are working with industries like aviation to achieve that goal.

With that, the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) becomes more imperative in an age where climate change issues and sustainable growth are placed at the forefront of every industry.

In 2021, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the aviation accounted for over two per cent of global energy-related CO2 emissions, having grown faster in recent decades than road, rail or shipping.

In a report, it pointed out that as countries emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns, aviation emissions in 2021 reached around 720 metric tonnes, regaining nearly one-third of the drop from 2019 levels seen in 2020.

It further cautioned that the rate is expected to continue to grow rapidly, surpassing its 2019 level in the coming few years.

In a separate report, IATA forecast that the expected carbon emissions on a ‘business as usual’ trajectory of airlines over the 2021 to 2050 period is approximately 21.2 gigatonnes of CO2.

As a drop-in solution, IATA affirmed that SAF is expected to deliver about 62 per cent of carbon mitigation needed to achieve net zero by 2050.

However, even though SAF is expected to be fully implementable with future aircraft fleet, IATA said it still has major inter-dependencies on policy, aircraft technology, energy infrastructure, financing, and operations for which these roadmaps are critical.

Encouraging developments in SAF

IATA expected that the overall renewable fuel production will likely reach an estimated capacity of at least 69 billion liters (55 million tonnes) by 2028.

Importantly, the expected production has a wide geographic footprint covering North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

“The expected production increase is extremely encouraging. Seeing this, we need governments to act to ensure that SAF gets its fair production share.

“That means, in the first instance, production incentives, to support aviation’s energy transition. And we need continued approval for more diversification of methods and feedstocks available for SAF production.

“With these two measures successfully in place, we can be confident that the expected 2028 production levels will be realistically aligned with our recently published roadmaps to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. That is important as we are counting on SAF to provide about 62 per cent of the carbon mitigation needed in 2050,” said IATA’s director general Willie Walsh.

Trends supporting this optimistic outlook are already visible, IATA highlighted.

In 2022, it noted that SAF production tripled to some 300 million liters (240,000 tonnes) and project announcements for potential SAF producers are rapidly growing.

According to IATA, over 130 relevant renewable fuel projects were announced by more than 85 producers across 30 countries.

“Each of these projects has either announced the intent or commitment to produce SAF within their wider product slate of renewable fuels.

“Typically, there is a three to five-year lag between a project announcement and its commercialisation date. This implies that further renewable fuel capacity out until 2030 could still be announced over the following years,” it said.

If renewable energy production reaches 69 billion liters by 2028 as estimated, the trajectory to 100 billion liters (80 million tonnes) by 2030 would be on track, it projected.

If just 30 per cent of that produced SAF, the industry could achieve 30 billion liters (24 million tonnes) of SAF production by 2030.

“Achieving the necessary SAF percentage output from these new and expanding facilities is not a given.

“But with governments the world-over agreeing at ICAO to a long-term aspirational goal (LTAG) of net zero by 2050, they now share accountability for aviation’s decarbonisation. That means establishing a policy framework to ensure that aviation gets the needed share of renewable energy production in SAF,” said Walsh.

More fundamentally, the challenge is finding the capital needed to fund the development of new technology and production facilities.

IATA have urged governments to look at the broader sustainability picture with these investments.

“SAF can be produced from surplus forestry and agricultural residues, municipal solid waste, food waste and wet wastes (third generation feedstocks). Producing SAF from these can create long-term return on investment opportunities for governments, with the potential of financing the clean-up of the environment, supporting developing economies and delivering a future-proofed intersection of energy transition and energy security,” it suggested.

“People have experienced governments’ role in the transition to green energy for electricity. They now expect it for SAF. The G7 leaders are among the latest to reiterate their understanding that SAF is critical for sustainable aviation.

“Now they must support their declarations with effective policies. To promote SAF production, there are many tried and tested tools including tax credits, grants, or even direct investments in emerging technologies and solutions. The market is there. Airlines want to purchase SAF.

“Anything to meaningfully incentivise SAF production will be a step forward,” added Walsh.

A global effort is needed to reduce aviation carbon footprint

IN October 2022, with the encouragement of global airlines and airports, governments from around the world reached a landmark agreement at the 41st International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Assembly by agreeing on net zero international aviation by 2050.

At the assembly, ICAO member States adopted a collective long-term global aspirational goal (LTAG) of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The achievement of the LTAG will rely on the combined effect of multiple CO2 emissions reduction measures, including the accelerated adoption of new and innovative aircraft technologies, streamlined flight operations, and the increased production and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

“States’ adoption of this new long term goal for decarbonised air transport, following the similar commitments from industry groups, will contribute importantly to the green innovation and implementation momentum which must be accelerated over the coming decades to ultimately achieve emissions free powered flight,” stressed ICAO Council president Salvatore Sciacchitano.

“Countries have achieved some tremendous and very important diplomatic progress at this event, and on topics of crucial importance to the future sustainability of our planet and the air transport system which serves and connects its populations,” commented ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar.

States at the ICAO Assembly also collectively underscored the importance of viable financing and investment support to the new CO2emissions goal’s attainment, and fully supported the new ICAO Assistance, Capacity-building and Training for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (ACT-SAF) programme to accelerate the availability and use of SAF – requesting in addition that a third ICAO Conference on Aviation andAlternative Fuels be convened in 2023.

Other notable environmental developments at the 41st ICAO Assembly include the completion of the first periodic review of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Countries agreed on a new CORSIA baseline from 2024 onwards,defined as 85 per cent of CO2 emissions in 2019, and on revised percentages for the sectoral and individual growth factors to be used for the calculation of offsetting requirements from 2030 onwards.

Earlier in June, IATA had also unveiled a series of roadmaps aimed at providing step-by-step detailing of critical actions and dependencies for aviation to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

These roadmaps address aircraft technology, energy infrastructure, operations, finance, and policy considerations leading to net zero.

“The roadmaps are the first detailed assessment of the key steps necessary to accelerate the transition to net zero by 2050.

“Together, they show a clear direction and will evolve as we dig deeper to set interim milestones on the way to net zero,” said IATA’s director general Willie Walsh.

“Governments, suppliers, and financiers cannot be spectators in aviation’s decarbonisation journey. They have skin in the game.

“The roadmaps are a call to action for all aviation’s stakeholders to deliver the tools needed to make this fundamental transformation of aviation a success with policies and products fit for a net-zero world,” Walsh added.

Malaysia taking steps to transform its aviation industry

AS part of the National Determined Contribution (NDC) pledge in COP26 and reaffirmed in COP27, the Malaysia’s government has committed to be net-zero emission by 2050 and reduce CO2 intensity against GDP by 45 per cent by 2030.

This includes shifting the aviation industry in Malaysia, starting with Malaysia’s national air carrier Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

In 2021, Petronas and MAG took their first steps in exploring the use of low carbon and sustainable fuels to reduce carbon emissions in aviation via a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Petronas Research Sdn Bhd (PRSB) and Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) and MAG.

As a result of this collaboration, Malaysia Airlines operated its inaugural flight using SAF in partnership with PDB and Neste.

The flight marks Malaysia Airlines’ commitment to make SAF the cleaner and more viable energy option for regular flights by 2025.

The historic flight MH7979 utilising the Airbus 330-200 aircraft departed Amsterdam Airport Schiphol using a blend mixture of approximately 38 per cent SAF made from such as used cooking oil, and conventional jet fuel, and arrived in Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

This successful operation was a result of the supply deal between PETCO Trading (UK) Ltd, which is Petronas’ marketing and trading arm in Europe, and Neste, a producer of renewable diesel and SAF refined from waste and residues.

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation FuelTM is produced from sustainably-sourced, 100 per cent renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste.

In its neat form, and over the life cycle, Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 per cent* compared to fossil jet fuel use.

In addition to using sustainable aviation fuel, preparations for this flight were done with GE Digital’s FlightPulse and Fuel Insight software that assists the flight crew in planning for efficient fuel procedures during the flight.

The data logged during the flight will be processed and analysed to help the Operations team better understand the opportunities to operate a more sustainable flight.

MAG group chief executive officer Izham Ismail remarked: “Moving forward, we expect SAF to be a key component of our strategy to deliver a more sustainable travel experience for our customers.

“With the completion of today’s significant first step, we are committed to working towards having a viable SAF supply chain here in Malaysia, and we believe the only way we could reach this goal is through strategic collaboration and support from our stakeholders.”

In line with efforts towards overall decarbonisation and diversifying its production portfolio, Petronas is also venturing into the biofuels space through a planned development of a greenfield biorefinery as well as co-processing at existing Petronas facilities.

In a press statement, it explained that the biorefinery, which is targeted to be ready for start-up (RFSU) in 2025, will be positioned to supply SAF with operational flexibility to also produce hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) or renewable diesel.

Earlier this year, MAG became the first aviation organisation in Malaysia to sign a SAF offtake agreement with PDB as part of collaborative efforts to make the SAF production available in Malaysia at a commercial scale

This first offtake agreement will see PDB supply more than 230,000 tonnes of SAF to MAG’s airlines with the first delivery expected from 2027 at KLIA.

The SAF will be produced at Petronas’ co-processing plant in Melaka and will be supplied directly to KLIA for flights operated by national carrier Malaysia Airlines, and subsequently to sister airlines Firefly and MASwings.

The initiative will further accelerate industry-wide efforts to decarbonise the aviation industry to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Sarawak leads the pack with world’s first algae-based SAF

NOT one to miss out on this opportunity to widen its expertise in the energy industry and to play a larger role in helping Malaysia reduce its carbon footprint, Sarawak too ventured into the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry by leveraging on its natural resources.

In May, the Sarawak government unveiled the world’s first SAF derived from algae.

The algae feedstock is harvested from the joint Petronas-SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd (SEDC Energy) algae farm located in Kuching, Sarawak.

The development of SAF technologies in Malaysia is in conjunction with the National Aerospace Blueprint 2030 and the 12th Malaysia Plan, whereby AMIC together with NAICO (an agency under MITI), is spearheading to enable SAF utilisation and production in Malaysia.

According to a statement by SEDC Energy, the algae is farmed sustainably in Sarawak and its derived SAF is currently being tested and developed to meet international standards such as ASTM D7566 and it is aimed to one day power flights around the world.

This pioneering endeavour demonstrates Sarawak’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in the aviation industry. By embracing micro-algae as a viable feedstock, the consortium aims to establish a more sustainable and environmentally friendly supply chain for SAF that leads to a more resilient aviation sector.

AMIC and SEDC Energy is also actively working with MIDA to promote and develop investments into the SAF ecosystem.

“Sarawak has a suitable climate and abundant sea water for the mass production of algae, and therefore has passed the pre-requisite aspect for algae cultivation for SAF,” Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said in a press conference in conjunction with the launch of Sarawak’s SAF.

According to SEDC Energy’s chief executive officer Robert Hardin, SAF comprised of only three per cent.

“However, any plane can use SAF even though such fuel is still scarce. Currently, some countries in Europe are using mixed fuel which includes SAF for their planes, therefore, the potential global market is huge,” he was quoted as saying.

SEDC Energy also pointed out that the importance of SAF aligns with the recent commitments made by the global aviation industry to attain carbon neutrality by 2050.

“SAF presents itself as an alternative solution to reduce the overall carbon emissions compared to the traditional jet fuel and it could be naturally derived from a variety of sustainable resources including those found in forestry and agricultural wastes, used cooking oils, carbon captured from air and green hydrogen.

“SAFs are seen as a critical component in achieving this target, as they have the potential to reduce the aviation industry’s carbon footprint by up to 80 per cent and this MOU will provide a platform in advancing towards a more sustainable aviation industry that benefits both the environment and society as a whole,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said Sarawak plans to scale up the cultivation of microalgae to 1,000 acre to produce about 500,000 tonnes per annum of crude algae oil or renewable oil.

He said this at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) held in May. Abang Johari, who is also Minister of Energy and environmental Sustainability, said currently there are two facilities that are cultivating algae with different types of technology.