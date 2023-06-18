S’wak Independence Day: Fatimah calls for more ‘exposure’ in history books on July 22

MUKAH (June 18): The Minister of Women, Children and Community Well-Being Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said July 22 should be given greater recognition in Malaysian history as Sarawak Independence Day.

“There is not much exposure in our history textbooks regarding July 22, our Sarawak’s independence date,” she noted at the launch of Sarawak Merdeka Expedition in Mukah Division at the Mukah Civic Centre yesterday.

July 22, she explained, is equally important as other significant dates such as August 31 Independence Day and September 16 Malaysia Day.

“It is appropriate for the date of July 22 to also have a special place in our history,” she stressed.

Fatimah, who is also Dalat assemblywoman, also spoke on the significance of Sarawak’s development over the past 60 years, especially in education.

She said 60 years ago, there were not many primary or secondary schools compared to the present time.

She pointed out that today, Mukah has higher education institutions and the healthcare facilities have also improved significantly.

The highlight of the event saw Fatimah flagging off the Sarawak Merdeka Convoy to Sibu. She also handed over the key to lucky draw winner Yusri Mohd Khairi from Kampung Sungai Alo who was presented a motorcycle sponsored by Balingian Energy Mineral.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Economy and Mukah Member of Parliament, Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib, Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine, Mukah Resident Kueh Lei Poh and other guests.