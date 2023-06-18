Sweet potato — Once a food for survival

ACCORDING to recent news, rice shortage is imminent – we, in Malaysia, are only 65 per cent self-sufficient and we continue to depend on imports from other countries.

Price-wise, reports have said that there is a RM5 increase for every sale of quality rice.

For years, the government has been planning to increase production, but efforts have been coming up short, especially in the face of climate change with lack of rainfall over most production zones.

When I came into this world during the Japanese Occupation in World War II, rice was scarce and businesses closed when food and other essentials were not available.

I was told by my parents that with rice not being readily available, the quickest way to supplement our meals was by adding sweet potatoes.

As a baby up throughout childhood, I survived on soup where rice was mixed with sweet potatoes, as what the other villagers did at the time.

Yes, the sweet potato was indeed a survival alternative for all of us in the old days (1940-1950).

Today, the price of quality sweet potatoes (Okinawa or Stokes Purple varieties) could go up to RM10 per kilogramme.

The ‘Cilembu’, a special sweet potato from Java with beige skin and yellowish mass inside, is known for baking. I see that they are sometimes available at Ah Leong Café in Taman BDC in Kuching, priced at around RM7 per piece.

Native to Mexico, sweet potatoes (Ipomoea batatas) belong to the Convolvulaceae family, and it was first cultivated some 5,000 years ago. There are over 7,000 cultivars growing all over the world.

The sweet potatoes are grown for food, but they can also be attractive ornamental flowering vines. They differ in many ways such as in size, shape and colour of the roots.

Visibly, the more orange or red the flesh of a sweet potato is, the more it has the nutritious carotene packed in. We metabolise carotene into Vitamin A.

The skin is called periderm and the flesh is called the pith or medulla. Each is classified by the flesh and skin colour, starch and sugar content, growth and also taste.

Some of the common types are Beauregard, Garret, Jewel, Covington and Purple.

The Japanese sweet potatoes have pink or purple flesh inside, and a creamy consistency when cooked.

Sweet potatoes are tropical plants and thus, they love ‘lots of heat’ during the lone-growing season. Unlike other vegetables, the planting of a sweet potato starts with slips-pieces of the chunky root or vines from the runners.

We can insert the slips into a cup of water to let it sprout, and soon, strike out roots. In the meantime, get the soil ready for planting. Planting medium with pH 5 to 7.5 is suitable; use well-drained loam soil for growing. Potting mix can be used for pot-planting.

A good tip for raising rooted slips for planting is to insert the tip into a glass of water, holding them up using toothpicks to the extent that only about 2cm of it reaches the water, for it to sprout roots.

When enough roots are produced, we can plant them directly in pots or prepared beds.

Keep them moist – remember to water them on every alternate day.

Field-planting requires mounting the slips about 10cm high, with loose sandy loam soil. Otherwise, a high-quality organic potting mix is best.

If necessary, incorporate burnt soil to provide nutrients so as to encourage more tubers to be produced. My neighbour would add NPK fertiliser to the soil after ploughing it loose for the direct planting of the potato cuttings.

Some would add in dry grass to act as hay for soil looser for tubers. The important tip is to allow rainwater to drain off quickly without running over and into the soil, which may risk the tubers to rot away.

Sweet potatoes are prone to be attacked by weevils. They attack the leaves, and the larvae would bore into the tubers, resulting in small holes and tubers that emit foul smell after cooking.

There are several virus-caused diseases and the worst could be the leaf mottle and the chlorotic stunt – all leading to low production of tubers.

The root-knot nematode (Meloidogyne spp) is another pest attacking the roots and tubers.

For field protection, many farmers would apply ‘Furadan 3G’ as the sterilant to cleanse the bed when planting sweet potatoes.

Happy Gardening!