Union wants teacher shortage issue in S’wak resolved urgently

SIBU (June 18): Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) wants the government to tackle the issue of teacher shortage in the state urgently.

Its president Kullin Djayang said Sarawak needs about 2,800 teachers to resolve the shortage issue.

“This number is for primary and secondary schools. I hope the government can resolve it immediately,” he said.

He added this is one of the four resolutions passed at their second executive council meeting at Kingwood Hotel yesterday.

He was speaking to reporters at a press conference after the meeting.

Among other resolutions in the meeting includes urging the government to rebuild dilapidated school buildings and teachers’ quarters urgently.

He said this is to ensure a safer learning environment for the students.

“The government is making effort, but I hope that it can be intensified, so the rebuilding work can be done hastened,” he pointed out.

He said it is also hoped that the government would prioritise Sarawakian teachers in new postings to Sarawak.

The meeting also resolved to urge government to increase the number of Pingat Perkhidmatan Setia (PPS) recipients from the education sector.