Wee: MBKS welcomes constructive suggestions, views to come up with better facilities

KUCHING (June 18): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will strive to continue providing more and enhanced facilities for the betterment of the community, pledged Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South Mayor said they would welcome constructive suggestions and views to come up with better facilities for dwellers within its jurisdiction.

“We respect any views as we need constructive ideas to make life better for our people, but no one should politicise things.

“If there is any request from any resident, there are a lot of ways for people to contact the council. I also have Facebook live where you can forward your proposal to us,” he told reporters after Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sarawak Chapter chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan performed the flag-off for the ‘Run to Save Lives 3.0′ organised by the MRC Kuching Chapter today.

He made these comments in response to a petition recently submitted to MBKS by residents at Lorong 2 of the Stampin Resettlement Scheme, requesting for a basketball court to be erected at the park in the residential area.

The petition was said to be drafted by Michael Kong, a special assistant to Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

Wee said he had nothing against the petition, but felt that residents there ought to go through the proper channel to forward their request.

The mayor also said that there is no need for politicians to point a finger at other parties who are actually doing their job to serve the community.

“I’ve gone down to that area to have a look. We have been sitting down to come up with ideas on how to implement it.

“As a council, the extra money (for the implementation of a project) will have to come from the YB (elected representative) of that area. We can’t just say that we want to build this and that,” he said.

Wee said the party who wanted a facility to be built could bring in the private sector to do it.

Even after the facility had been built, he said the local council would still need to come in to do maintenance.

“With money, we can build anything, but it is not easy to maintain. We must determine what is suitable for the area,” he said.

According to the mayor, it would require a lot of funds to maintain facilities under the jurisdiction of MBKS.

Citing as an example, he said more than RM10 million would be required to maintain and upgrade the MBKS Indoor Stadium at Jalan Utama, Bintawa Industrial Estate.

Wee said they would look into the residents’ request and do what needs to be done for the betterment of the people.

Also present was Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.