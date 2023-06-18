Wilson Ugak urges Putrajaya to speed up deliveries of 4WD ambulances

KUCHING (June 18): Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong will push to hasten the delivery of 15 four-wheel drive ambulances to the Sarawak Civil Defence Force (APM).

Speaking to reporters at the APM Sarawak centre here yesterday, he said these ambulances are scheduled to be delivered to the state from the APM headquarters in Selangor.

“It is important that APM Sarawak gets these vehicles as soon as possible for the agency to conduct rescue operations in the rural areas,” he said.

Citing the geographical feature of Sarawak with its harsh terrains, he said this would require rescuers to be equipped with four-wheel drive vehicles especially during rainy weather and slippery road conditions.

“So far, APM Sarawak has only received two four-wheel drive trucks from the APM headquarters,” he noted.

On the number of APM personnel, Ugak said it is not an issue in Sarawak as they are also working with volunteer groups that are formed in various longhouses and villages.

“If there is an emergency situation that requires assistance, these trained volunteers will be able to be the first responders,” he added.

APM, he said, will continue to train more volunteers in Sarawak as a way to beef up the agency here.

“These volunteers will also be given a chance to be absorbed into APM Sarawak based on their merits,” he said.

Prior to the press conference, Ugak witnessed the handing over of a total of five boats worth RM35,000 from DAL HCM Sdn Bhd to APM Sarawak.

The boats were donated by DAL HCM Sdn Bhd, a concession company, as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“These boats will be very helpful to APM Sarawak for them to conduct operations during the flash floods and also during their training,” said Ugak.

He remarked that Sarawak has recorded a total of 50 flood relief centres to shelter 3,265 victims early this year.

Ugak also said from January to June this year, APM Sarawak has also taken part in the search and rescue operations of 14 drowning cases.

“From all these operations, boats are a vital asset to APM Sarawak and we would like to take this opportunity to thank DAL HCM for their contributions,” he said.

Such initiatives should also be emulated by other corporate bodies to assist APM Sarawak to better their equipment or assets, he added.

Also present at the event were APM Malaysia deputy head commissioner (operations) Abdul Wahab Rahim, DAL HCM Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Dzulkarnaen Ahmad and other representatives from the company.