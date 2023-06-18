Woman in Penang held for allegedly insulting Agong on social media

GEORGE TOWN (June 18): The police arrested a woman for allegedly posting offensive remarks against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah regarding the conferment of award to Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang.

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the 32-year-old woman was arrested at the Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police headquarters on June 13.

“On June 7, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) received reports from members of the public regarding some content on social media deemed as insults against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and could affect public order.

“On June 13, the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the woman to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He said that based on the preliminary investigation, apart from insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the woman is also believed to have implicated Kit Siang as the instigator of the May 13 riots.

Khaw said that following the arrest, the police had seized the woman’s laptop, mobile phone and sim card for further investigations.

He said the woman was released on police bail on the same day she was arrested as she claimed to be six months pregnant.

“The case is being investigated by Bukit Aman according to Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act,” he said. – Bernama