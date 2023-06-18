Wong: Give Anwar govt chance to ‘right the wrongs’ of past administrations

SIBU (June 18): The unity government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be given all available opportunities to right the wrongs of previous federal administrations, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president said this was the party’s stand and that it would render its full support to Anwar to enable him to fully realise his Malaysia Madani vision.

“Now that our state GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government has joined hands with the seemingly impossible partners to form the national unity government, we should all give full support to make sure that the government remains stable and strong in the face of so many adverse, divisive forces of racism and religious extremism.

“It is hoped that the new administration under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with a decisiveness of action and admirable courage, can carry out his objective of Malaysia Madani to wipe out corruption and inefficiency and to remove all forces of division among our people,” he said.

Wong said this when officiating at PSB’s first ever state-level Gawai Dayak Celebration cum Kumang Gawai competition at Kingwood Hotel here Saturday night.

Adding on, the Bawang Assan assemblyman said he had stated during the recently concluded State Legislative Assembly sitting, that PSB is equally ready to give its full support to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in the spirit of stability and unity.

Wong said this is to enable Abang Johari to fully carry out his initiatives in meeting the basic needs of the people in terms of infrastructure and facilities, while at the same time carry out “visionary and far-sighted programmes and plans” towards making Sarawak a developed state with a high-income society by 2030.

Among those present were PSB deputy president Dr Johnical Rayong, secretary-general Baru Bian, Youth chief Wilson Entabang and Women chief Wong Hie Ping.