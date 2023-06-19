286 cyclists to compete in Samalaju Criterium 2023 on June 24

BINTULU (June 19): A total of 286 cyclists from 39 cycling clubs and individual riders will be hitting the road at Samalaju Industrial Park for the Samalaju Criterium 2023 tournament this Saturday (June 24).

The criterium cycling race is organised by Tugau Cycling Club in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak.

“This tournament has received participation from riders from Sarawak, Peninsular Malaysia, and also other countries such as Brunei, and South Africa,” said the event spokesman.

Eight categories will be contested namely men elite, men masters A, men masters B, men veteran, men junior, women open, foldingbike/minivelo, and men super XL.

“This tournament offers prizes with a total value of RM18,250.00,” he said.

Entries have closed, and participants are expected to arrive in Bintulu on Friday, to pick up the race pack and attend the briefing session at Boulevard Shopping Mall, Bintulu from 11am to 6pm.

“Preparations for the tournament are going well, and preliminary preparations such as site cleaning have been carried out.

“We hope that this tournament will become an annual event, and Sarawakians, especially cycling fans, are invited to come and witness the race,” he said.

The race is also supported by the police, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Health, Fire and Rescue Department, Bintulu Resident’s Office, Bintulu Development Authority, Sarawak Sports Corporation and Sarawak Cycling Association.

Apart from that Samalaju assemblyman Dato Majang Renggi, Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang and several companies have also provided their support and sponsorship for the event.

“The objective of this event is to give exposure to cycling sports enthusiasts in Bintulu and Sarawak, especially the youth, to cycling sports racing.

“Apart from that it also promotes cycling as one of the healthy activities, and makes Bintulu as one of the bicycle racing destinations in Malaysia,” he said.

For latest updates on the event, can log on its official Facebook page: SamaLaju Criterium 2023 or its official website https://www.bintulucycling.com.