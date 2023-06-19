Chong: With experience as minister, Wan Junaidi can work together with Parliament speaker

KUCHING (June 19): Newly elected Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s previous experience of working in the Parliament will enable him to work together with the Dewan Rakyat speaker to carry out reform of Parliament, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman said the former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) has years of experience of working in the Parliament.

“Through my engagement and interaction with him, he’s committed to Parliamentary reform.

“With his appointment as Senate Speaker, he will be able to work together with the lower house Speaker and carry out reform of Parliament,” he said while congratulating the political veteran on his appointment.

Chong, who is also DAP Sarawak chairman, told a press conference at his party’s headquarters here today that one of the reforms that is in the pipeline is the setting up of parliamentary special select committees.

He said these committees will oversee the operation of key ministries such as the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, among others.

He also said that through the committees, the Legislative arm of the Parliament will be empowered to provide check and balance on the Executive arm.

Malaysia’s Parliament system is divided into three arms — namely the Legislative, Judiciary and the Executive.

“Very often the Executive and Legislative are seen or perceived as one body mainly because the Executive is appointed out of or elected from the Legislative arm.

”But along the way, it seems that the Parliament has lost the check and balance effectiveness of that role of check and balance over the Executive,” said Chong.

He said the special select committees comprise members of Parliament (MPs) and that each committee will oversee the relevant respective ministry.

“There is also a high-ranking officer serving as a permanent member of that select committee.

“They would have to report to us and if there’s any issue that crops up that needs investigation, the officer and even sometimes, minister and deputy minister, have to come personally before the select committee to give evidence and testimony which will be recorded in the Hansard.

“This provides a very effective way of providing check and balance over the Executive,” said the Stampin MP.

Following Wan Junaidi’s appointment, he believed that more reforms can be brought forward.

“I believe we can push forward for more reforms and empower the Legislative to provide a more balanced system with our three arms of the government,” he said.

Wan Junaidi was elected as the 19th Dewan Negara president yesterday, replacing Tan Sri Rais Yatim whose tenure ended on June 16.

The former Santubong MP’s appointment was made after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim nominated him for the post.