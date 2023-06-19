CM: Sabah still attracts foreign investors

KOTA KINABALU (June 19): Sabah continues to be the choice of foreign investors to invest in various economic sectors in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

He said among the sectors that are preferred by foreign investors are oil and gas, energy, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, manufacturing and others.

“The State Government welcomes foreign investors who are interested and ready to invest in Sabah, to see and develop the potential sector in this state which is rich in natural resources and beautiful environment,” he said when he received courtesy calls from Ambassadors and High Commissioners of foreign countries to Malaysia at his office in Menara Kinabalu on Monday.

Hajiji received a courtesy visit from the Ambassador of the Republic of China to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing; High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to Malaysia, Brigadier General (B) Dato Paduka Haji Mahmud bin Haji Saidin; and Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia, MD Golam Sarwar.

He also hopes that foreign tourists especially from China, Brunei Darussalam and other foreign countries will continue to choose Sabah as their tourism and holiday destination.

During the visit, Ouyang informed Hajiji that Sabah is very famous among the Chinese people because of the natural beauty that this state has.

He also hoped that the government and tourism operators in Sabah would hold more promotions in the main cities in China to attract more tourists to Sabah.

Ouyang said some of the sectors that could potentially be explored by investors and traders from China in Sabah were the oil and gas industry, energy, agriculture, fisheries, digital economy, high-tech industry and others.

Ouyang added that the infrastructure sector in Sabah has the potential to be explored by engineering and construction companies from China such as the construction of ports, airports, highways and others.

The ambassador said he will also bring Chinese multinational engineering and construction companies that have established their companies in Kuala Lumpur and Chinese traders to Sabah to explore investment opportunities in the state.

Ouyang, who was appointed as the Ambassador of the Republic of China to Malaysia in 2021, also invited Hajiji to lead a Sabah delegation to visit China.