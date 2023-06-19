Costumed performers a draw, but SMC deputy says no permit issued

SIBU (June 19): A crowd gathered at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here last night to check out three street performers dressed as giant gorillas and a ‘werewolf’.

Adults and children alike were seen recording videos and snapping photos as they posed with the costumed figures.

However, before they could take any photos or videos with the figures, they would need to make a ‘voluntary’ donation in receptacles placed in front of the performers.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley when contacted said he learned of the performers’ presence since last week and had advised them to get a permit.

“As far as I know, they have not applied for permit from the council. I noticed them since last week and already notified the enforcement team.

“We have advised them to apply for permit or, alternatively, for the organiser of the fun fair at (Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang) Phase 2 to house them there to draw crowds without imposing any charge on them.

“So far, they have yet to take up this offer and I have also followed up with the enforcement,” Mohammed Abdullah said.

He also said SMC enforcement would act if these performers continue to operate there without permit.