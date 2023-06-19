Deal with Sabah institutions to produce more nursing graduates

KOTA KINABALU (June 19): UM Specialist Centre (UMSC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Letter of Intent (LoI) with four institutions in Sabah, as well as four from peninsular Malaysia to lock the deal of helping the private health sector to producing more graduates in the nursing field.

The MoU involved Hospital University Malaysia Sabah (HUMS), City University Malaysia, Nirwana Education College, MAHSA University, Cyberjaya College Kota Kinabalu, University of Cyberjaya, University Malaya and UM Medical Centre.

UMSC Chief Executive Officer Norzaiton Senusi said RM500,000 per year will be invested by UM Specialist Centre as scholarship for 70 nursing students who are doing their tertiary education here in Sabah and at Universiti Malaya.

Norzaiton said UM Specialist Centre, a private hospital in Klang Valley that is trusted to handle complex cases and surgical cases, has given its commitment to help the students of these institutions financially as well as secure their future after graduating by giving them comprehensive practical and work placement at the hospital.

She said that the collaboration between private and public entities here in Sabah will be helping the private healthcare sector by producing more expert talents in the nursing field.

“UMSC is here to help them financially in their education phase and then we are going to train them with our world-renowned consultants who among them are professor doctors,” she said.

Nursing students who are qualified to receive the sponsorship will go through on-job training to upskill the graduated nurses from these institutions, Norzaiton disclosed, adding that UMSC, being a premier quaternary hospital, the international and local patients are expecting world-class treatment.

“Thus, the institutions and UMSC are expected to produce more talents who are capable of delivering paramount healthcare services to patients. We trust in the quality of education provided by the participating universities and colleges, and UMSC is responsible for their upskilling,” she stressed.

According to her, one of the main components of this MoU is the provision of UMSC educational scholarships for nursing students, both for Diploma and Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. These scholarships will provide financial assistance to nursing students who meet the admission requirements and demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies.

UM Specialist Centre’s scholarship benefits also include fully funded tuition fees, academic bonuses, nursing kits, book allowance, accommodation privileges, monthly cost of living allowance and medical benefits.

“We believe that this scholarship program will be highly attractive to nursing students seeking financial assistance to pursue their dreams of becoming healthcare professionals. By providing this support, we hope to attract the best and brightest nursing talents to our hospital and the industry as a whole,” she added.

UMSC, she said, has been selected as the winner of the Graduates’ Choice Award (GCA). This recognition is based on a 100 per cent survey of university students nationwide, and UMSC is named as one of the top employers for graduates to work in the healthcare industry category.

For the convenience of the public in Sabah, UM Specialist Centre opens a mobile interview kiosk at Le Meridien Kota Kinabalu that runs from June 22 to 25. We are offering interviews for admission to the nursing scholarships, vacant positions in the field of nursing and complimentary career talks. Students who wish to apply for the UMSC Education Scholarship Program (Nursing Diploma & Degree) can also contact [email protected].