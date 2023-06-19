DPM proposes for upgrading works on Kampung Tunku community hall

KUCHING (June 19): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has proposed for the upgrading works on the community hall at Kampung Tunku in Samariang constituency so as to accommodate the needs of the local community.

In this regard, he said he had mentioned this suggestion to Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) director Mohamed Khaidir Abang, adding that the upgrading works should also include installation of air-conditioning units and decking.

“Therefore, I would like to call upon the JKKK (village security and development committee) to submit to DBKU their proposal on (cost) estimation for the upgrading works, as soon as possible.

“It is hoped that once upgraded, the hall could be used not only for villagers to play badminton in, but also to house events such as engagements or weddings, as well as various activities for the community,” said the Petra Jaya MP in his speech for the closing ceremony of ‘Pesta Samariang 2023’ at Kampung Tunku community hall Saturday.

Organised by Kejiranan Mesra (KJM) N7 Samariang, the event’s key objective was to foster closer relationship among members of the local community.

“A good relationship is not only able to establish close cooperation, but also able to enhance the sense of belonging so that our area would always be well taken care of, and we can live in a state of peace and prosperity always.

“God-willing, I will always be with all of you to ensure that this area is always in the best condition,” said Fadillah.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali commended KJM N7 Samariang for the good organisation of the annual event this year.

“Packed with various exciting activities, this carnival would take place in Kampung Semariang Batu next year,” said the Samariang assemblywoman.

Also present at the closing ceremony yesterday were Kuching Resident Fathi Hambali and event’s organising chairman Zamahari Zaidi.