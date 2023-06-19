Girl killed, two injured in car-lorry accident

KOTA KINABALU (June 19): A seven-year-old girl died when a trailer truck rammed into the Proton Saga car along Jalan Lintas here on Monday morning.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics in the 5.30am incident.

Two other people in the Proton Saga car, a 59-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 for treatment.

“Preliminary police investigation revealed that the trailer truck, driven by a 38-year-old man, was heading to Penampang when the Proton Saga car made a u-turn to head back to Penampang.

“Due to the close proximity of both vehicles, the trailer truck rammed into the left side of the Proton Saga.

“A girl in the Proton Saga was killed in the incident due to severe head and body injuries, while the driver and another passenger were rushed to hospital for treatment,” said Mohd Zaidi, adding that both injured victims were reported to be in stable condition.

Police have detained the driver of the trailer truck for investigation into the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.