Khairy shares photo of meeting with Muhyiddin on Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR (June 19): Khairy Jamaluddin appeared to confirm today that he has met Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The former Umno Youth chief posted an uncaptioned photo to Instagram in which he and the Bersatu president can be seen smiling at the camera.

Prior to this, it had been reported that Khairy would be meeting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) leadership to discuss an offer from Muhyiddin of a seat on the supreme council of the coalition’s lynchpin party Bersatu. Muhyiddin is also the PN chairman.

Meanwhile, Bersatu info chief Datuk Razali Idris confirmed to Berita Harian that a meeting had indeed taken place between the two men.

He said they met at Muhyiddin’s residence in Bukit Damansara to discuss the offer from Bersatu to Khairy.

He, however, declined to say what was the meeting’s outcome.

“Yes, there was a meeting at Tan Sri’s house, but we should wait for a statement from the president.

“But what I can say is that Khairy won’t be setting up a new party nor do we know the party that he will be joining. We should wait for his official statement,” Razali was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Last Friday, Khairy, who has been without a party since his sacking from Umno on January 27, made headlines when he attended a meeting on the country’s economic trajectory that was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Also present were various business leaders, economic experts, and politicians, including Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

This led to speculation that Khairy might be planning to join the unity government. — Malay Mail