Kuching court sets Aug 15 for case management of Sulaiman Taib’s suit against Raghad

KUCHING (June 19): The High Court here has fixed Aug 15, this year for case management of the legal suit filed by Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Abdul Taib, one of the sons of Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, against his stepmother Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib and RHB Bank Bhd.

Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew set the date today after the first mention of the case.

Sulaiman, who is Cahya Mata Sarawak Group managing director, was represented by counsels Alvin Chong and Jonathan Tay.

Raghad, who is the first defendant, was represented by Alvin Yong, Shirleen Ong, Wong Chun Ming, Azlina Dahlan, Shankar Ram, Yu Ying Ying dan Russell Lim.

The second defendant, RHB Bank Bhd, was represented by Tan Kee Heng dan Lesley Ling.

Meanwhile, counsels from both sides were tight lipped when met at the Kuching Court Complex lobby.

Shankar only briefly said Sulaiman is seeking for an injunction against the defendants and urged everyone to not speculate on the case.

However, it is learnt that Sulaiman is attempting to halt shares from being transferred from a company to his stepmother.

The proceedings today also saw the plaintiff and defendants undertake not to deal with, and or sell the impugned shares as stated in the statement of claim when the case is pending.

Both sides also agreed to file various affidavits before the case management date.

Sulaiman, Taib’s second son from his marriage to the late Datuk Patinggi Puan Sri Laila Taib, is a former federal Deputy Tourism Minister and former Kota Samarahan MP.

Taib had married Raghad in 2010, more than a year after Laila’s demise.