‘Little Napoleons’ thwart Sabah’s progress – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (June 19): “Little Napoleons” within the government, if unchecked, can impede progress and obstruct the implementation of Sabah Maju Jaya initiatives, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

“Unfortunately, the prevalence of these Little Napoleons is concerning. They abuse their power by enforcing regulations excessively and sometimes engage in activities that inadvertently deter investors,” he said in a statement here on Monday.

“Such behaviour can significantly curtail opportunities vital for Sabah’s advancement,” he added.

Jeffrey expressed unequivocal support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor’s recent statement on this issue.

“I wholeheartedly align with Chief Minister Hajiji in his vigilant supervision of department heads. It’s critical for those in authoritative positions to encourage rather than stifle investments in Sabah. These investments are pivotal for our economic development and job creation,” he said.

Moreover, Jeffrey hinted at a need for ethical conduct among government officers, especially those wielding power.

“It’s crucial for our civil servants to maintain the highest standards of integrity and ethics. We must ensure Sabah’s reputation remains untarnished and appealing to investors,” he said.

Jeffrey commended the Chief Minister’s dedication to punishing those impeding investments and reaffirmed his endorsement for cultivating an investor-friendly atmosphere.

“Our government is committed to welcoming investors with open arms, without bureaucratic hindrances,” he conveyed.

Jeffrey urged department heads and government officials to adopt the government’s investment-friendly approach and collectively foster an environment conducive to Sabah’s economic growth and prosperity.

He stressed that betrayals of trust would not be tolerated and committed to collaborating with the Chief Minister to establish Sabah as a reliable and enticing investment destination.

Hajiji has warned department heads against taking action that discourages investment in the state.

In a statement last week, he claimed that some department chiefs in the civil service were imposing arbitrary conditions on potential investors.

He lamented that these actions not only contradict the responsibilities of the department heads, which is to facilitate investment, they also send “the wrong signals” to potential investors and discourage them from investing in Sabah.