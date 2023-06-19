Lodge police reports so crime statistics reflect reality, Bandar Kuching rep urges public

KUCHING (June 19): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii wants to work together with the police to educate the public on the importance of lodging police reports.

He said that there are some people who do not want to lodge a police report over certain incidents that had occurred to them.

“They don’t find the purpose in lodging the report because they feel it is ineffective and does not solve their problem.

“This is where we are going to hopefully work together with the police to reach out to the public to empower them on why lodging a report is important and to ensure they will take responsibility in lodging the report,” he told a press conference at the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak headquarters here today.

Yii, who had earlier paid a courtesy call to Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, said he had raised the issue to the latter on gaps in general crime statistics – which may have shown a reduction in certain cases.

“By lodging a police report, this would also ensure statistics reflect the reality on the ground so we can identify the problem and address it properly.

“Statistics may show one thing but the reality on the ground may not entirely be the same thing. We want to fuse them together to get a thorough picture of what’s happening and find solutions for the people,” he said.

He said he had also been informed by Ahsmon that criminal cases in Bandar Kuching and Stampin constituencies were under control.

“However, there is a slight increase in car theft cases especially within Bandar Kuching areas.

“So now, the police have identified many suspects as well as many possible syndicates in this issue and they are confident in addressing this in the near future,” he said, adding he also highlighted issues concerning multiple cases of break-ins, snatch theft and petty crime in the two constituencies to Ahsmon.

Yii said his courtesy visit was to extend assistance to the police in terms of collaboration in organising safety and security awareness campaigns to empower the community in Bandar Kuching and Stampin.

“One of the highest crime cases in Kuching is phone scams, so we are planning to invite them to give some awareness talks and educate the public on how to identify such scams,” he said.

During the visit, Yii and Ahsmon also discussed the needs of the police under Bandar Kuching and Stampin, such as facilities, equipment and assets as well as the welfare of police officers.

“We understand the limitations they have but at the end of the day, we want to work together with the police to ensure that service is sufficient, and the people of Kuching feel safe,” he said.