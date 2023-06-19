MACC must always carry out duties independently, impartially, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (June 19): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must always carry out its duties and responsibilities independently and impartially, including in investigations involving political figures and former national leaders, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this aligns with the role of the MACC in carrying out its tasks based on the principles of justice and the rule of law.

“Those who perceive these investigations as politically motivated should look at the facts, not political sentiments, to confuse the people.

“If it is clear from the investigation that there is a high-profile case which has strong grounds for prosecution, then it is the responsibility of the MACC and the Attorney General’s Chambers to do so,” he said at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

Anwar said this in reply to Senator A. Kesavadas who wanted to know the extent to which the MACC is committed to investigating all acts of corruption and abuse of power involving former prime ministers.

— MORE TO COME —