Merdeka Convoy a platform to help re-ignite patriotism in Sarawakians, says deputy minister

SIBU (June 19): The ongoing Sarawak Merdeka Convoy 2023 is a platform than can help renew the sense of patriotism in the people in that it highlights the 60 years of Sarawak independence.

Deputy Minister I of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee described the six decades as ‘a long journey, marked by the struggles of Sarawak’s past leaders as they fought to attain and uphold independence’.

“A convoy like this is very good as it can serve to re-ignite the patriotism ​​spirit in the people of Sarawak.

“Sixty years of ‘merdeka’ (independence) – it has been that long. So honouring the struggles of our past leaders is a very important, and this is an occasion for us to commemorate them and our independence.

“It’s important to hold it; otherwise our young generation would not know what has happened in the last 60 years,” said the Nangka assemblyman in a brief remark, prior to flagging off the convoy at Sibu Indoor Stadium yesterday.

Dr Annuar acknowledged that it was not easy to run a statewide convoy programme, taking into account the length and breadth of the areas covered.

“Having started at Lawas, this convoy is heading towards Kuching, making many stops along the journey.

“There are huge areas to cover. There’s a ‘Sarawak’s 60 Years’ exhibition is every district and town stop-over,” he said.

Among those present yesterday were Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee, Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government and Pelawan assemblyman Micheal Tiang, Sibu Resident Wong hee Sieng and Sibu Chinese paramount leader Temenggong Vincent Lau.