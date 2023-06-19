MOE always provides opportunities for SPM dropouts, says education minister

BANTING (June 19): Various intervention steps have been implemented by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to help those who drop out of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, including a tracking system for that group for two years.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek, said that during that period many intervention steps would be carried out by MOE to help the group, and not just re-sit the SPM examination.

“In our tracking system at the MOE level, we can track this group for two years on our radar, and at least we can make various interventions, for example, those who wish to continue studying in Form Six so we can help them,” she said.

She said this after attending the 2023 Madani Unity Carnival, in conjunction with the Top 10 World’s Best School Prizes, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kanchong Darat, today.

“The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme is also open to those who are interested, and we will certainly work with state foundations to provide assistance,” she said.

At the same time, Fadhlina said that her ministry always opens up opportunities for any student who wants to re-sit the SPM examination.

“We (MOE) will always provide opportunities, we welcome the Prime Minister’s (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s) statement yesterday. Regarding providing a second chance, of course, we will help them with direction, guidance and counselling.

“If they (SPM dropouts) need any other support, perhaps financial, we will look at the case. What we can help, we will help,” she said.

Yesterday, it was reported in the media that the prime minister instructed the minister of education to track down nearly 30,000 students, who were registered but did not sit for the SPM examination last year. — Bernama