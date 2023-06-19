No criminal wrongdoing in Judge Mohd Nazlan’s case, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (June 19): The investigation conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) found no criminal wrongdoing in the case involving Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who was previously linked to a corruption case.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the matter was also agreed upon by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“The MACC has opened an investigation paper on Mohd Nazlan after receiving a report of his alleged involvement in a corruption case.

“The agency then carried out a detailed investigation and found no criminal wrongdoing was committed and this was agreed upon by the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” he said at the Dewan Negara sitting here today.

Anwar was replying to Senator Datuk A. Kesavadas’s supplementary question on the status of the investigation into Mohd Nazlan over the alleged corruption and conflict of interests that were said to exist on the part of the judge while presiding over the trial of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —