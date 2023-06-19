Over 30 have heads shaved for a good cause at Kuching’s GoBald 2023 event

KUCHING (June 19): Over 30 participants, including three family members of a childhood cancer patient, had their heads shaved during the GoBald 2023 event at Vivacity Megamall here yesterday.

According to organiser Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS), there were also 13 participants who had gone bald, but they did it either at an appointed salon or at home under an alternative option made available in the campaign, which was run in connection with the ongoing ‘Cancer Survivor Month’.

“One of the main challenges that can be distressing for some children is losing hair as a side effect of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy. When participants choose to go bald voluntarily, it is an empowering act of support, to show children that they are willing to fight this battle and walk the journey with them.

“The shared understanding and camaraderie can uplift their spirit and foster a sense of hope for these little cancer-fighters,” said SCCS president Rodney Wong.

He also highlighted the spreading of hope and delivering optimism to childhood cancer patients and survivors as among the key messages of GoBald 2023, anchored on the theme of ‘Dare to Dream’.

“It was a carefully planned decision to ensure that we would carry out both Miri and Kuching physical GoBald events in June, as we observe ‘Cancer Survivor Month.

“This is part of our initiatives in sending out a strong message of hope and strength to about 40 children who are currently under active treatment, and about 150 children who are still in remission and continuing follow-up care across Sarawak,” he added.

GoBald has been one of the major fundraising channels for SCCS since the annual campaign was introduced in 2009, having garnered support from over 10,000 participants across Malaysia over the last 14 years.

To date, the drive has raised more than RM753,000 from over 1,900 donors. This month-to-date, 130 people in Malaysia have signed up for GoBald, with at least 108 pledging to shave their heads. They include 28 students and teachers from Lodge Group of Schools who have committed to going bald at a satellite event this July 11.

“Our gratitude goes to all the fundraisers and donors for their unwavering support and advocacy for GoBald and the cause of childhood cancer.

“We acknowledge that their contributions play a vital role in ensuring that children in Sarawak with cancer would receive comprehensive treatment, care and support,” said Wong.

Meanwhile, the three family members who went bald yesterday did it as a show of support for 14-year-old Daniel Kueh.

The boy was diagnosed with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (T-ALL) in May and currently, he is undergoing active treatment at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here.

Daniel’s three supporters are his parents Kueh Joo Leong and Karen Kueh, and his aunt Michelle Kueh.

“We are inspired by Daniel’s optimism through the many challenges in his cancer-fighting journey. We hope to show Daniel that everyone here is rooting for him to get better.

“No matter how tough this journey can be, we want him to know that we are with him every step of the way and he is not fighting this battle alone.

“So let us have hope and be strong because this is just another obstacle to overcome in life,” said Karen.

GoBald, being the flagship awareness and fundraising campaign for SCCS, significantly contributes to the society’s annual expenditure of nearly RM2 million. Every year, the proceeds from the GoBald event account for between 20 per cent and 30 per cent of SCCS’s total expenses.

Since its inception in 2001, SCCS has supported over 1,600 families fighting childhood cancer in Sarawak, and the non-profit organisation is primarily relying on public donations to run its programmes.

SCCS offers various essential support services to these families including providing medical and financial aid to families in need; offering accommodation, food and transportation at the Kuching Halfway Home to rural families undergoing active treatments; arranging counselling sessions and recreational activities; sponsoring medical equipment not available in government hospitals; as well as providing care packs and tokens of love to help new patients adapt to life in the ward.

Registration for participation in satellite head-shaving events is still open to any business, organisation and corporation interested in partnering with GoBald in raising funds for Malaysia’s childhood cancer community, as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

To know more, go to www.gobald.my or contact SCCS via [email protected].