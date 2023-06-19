PM Anwar: All parties must move as a team to speed up economic reforms, initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR (June 19): The Prime Minister’s special meeting with Cabinet members and chief secretaries of ministries on the Midterm Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in Putrajaya today agreed that all parties need to move as a team to speed up the implementation of the economic reforms and initiatives that have been planned.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also the minister of finance said the midterm review of the 12MP must show the government’s concern in solving the people’s problems following the current socio-economic changes and challenges.

He said inputs from all ministries will be considered in the preparation of the midterm review.

“All ministries must be more serious and act more proactively, aggressively and courageously to resolve policy implementation issues, especially involving the people according to existing legislation,” he said in a Facebook post here today.

Anwar said the special meeting was held to discuss the new direction (2023-2025) that needs to be presented in the 12MP midterm review to ensure the country’s economy remains strong and is on the right track towards achieving the Malaysia Madani agenda.

“The 12MP midterm review is a significant basic document in determining the direction of the country’s socioeconomic development that is balanced in terms of thinking, spirituality and physical needs based on pure values,” he added. — Bernama