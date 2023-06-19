Premier wants state civil servants to keep abreast of latest tech devts, world trends

KUCHING (June 19): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has called on civil servants in the state to keep abreast of the latest technological developments and the ever-changing world trends.

In line with the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), he said civil servants in the state must remain competitive, proactive and have the initiative to improve the quality and standard of civil service.

“The digital economy is impacting and transforming many sectors – it is not only about how the government, private sector and individuals operate and interact. It also has to do with the operation, management and maintenance of public assets and infrastructure technologies such as the Internet-of-Things (IoT).

“In preparing Sarawak to move towards digital economy, we need to work harder and smarter to build and place all the necessary digital infrastructure and create an environment conducive to fully run digital economy in a safe environment, guaranteed and reliable way.

“We now realised that we are facing with a world without borders. Thus, in the age of agile communication, we must move along with the digital world. This is the role of every civil servant in the state,” he said when speaking at ‘Majlis Sekalung Budi’ civil servants appreciation dinner held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night.

Abang Johari reiterated that civil servants should work together with the state government in exploring new ways for the state to manage its economy, adding that the state government is emphasising on research and development (R&D) in adding value to the existing resources in the state to boost both the state and country’s economies.

“Allah has given us vast resources, and of course we should add value to our resources by exploring new technologies, so that we can provide income to the state and the nation.

“We are now increasing new resources as well as using existing resources towards a green economy.

“Our climate has changed. There are countries whose habitats are threatened due to climate change. That is why we should explore this in an effort to reduce the effects of climate change and we can make an effective contribution towards the sustainability of our environment,” he added.

At the event, a total of 31 state and federal civil servants were celebrated in conjunction with the change and retirement of department heads.

Among those present at the event were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and former Eastern Field Command commander Lt-Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad.