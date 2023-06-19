RM90 million Serian Conference Centre fully completed, ready to host events, says deputy minister

SERIAN (June 19): The Serian Conference Centre, which is the first such facility for an administrative centre in Sarawak, is now fully completed and ready to host events, said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo.

He disclosed that the centre, which has been certified fit for use by the Public Works Department, will host its first event which is the closing of Gawai dinner this Saturday.

According to him, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to declare the centre open on July 15

“Serian is the first administrative division outside of Kuching to have such conference centre. The others have yet to have such facility, Serian is the first,” he told a press conference following a site visit and briefing there today.

Also present were Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Public Works Department (JKR) Serian divisional engineer Chiresley Francis Kureng and Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben’s special officer Boniface Alin.

Aidel revealed the centre, which costed RM90 million, will be able to accommodate more than 1,000 guests at a time for events and functions.

“The project is funded by the state government. The project was tendered at RM87 million, but with other costs such as consultant’s fee, land acquisition and so on, therefore the cost is RM90 million,” he said.

He said during the site visit, he and other members of the entourage were satisfied with the acoustic system in the hall, which is an important aspect for a conference centre.

According to previous media reports, the project was launched by then-chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem on April 5, 2016 along with the RM200 million Serian Government Administration Complex.

Both the Complex and Convention Centre were launched in conjunction with the elevation of Serian as a division.

The Complex costing RM200 million was completed earlier and it started operating in July 2021.

On another matter, Aidel said the construction of the Class 3 Health Clinic in Serian, which started in April 2020, has reached 73 per cent physical completion rate.

He pointed out if the contractor involved manages to sort out the installation the vital equipment needed by the health clinic, the project could be completed by end of this year to enable it to commence operations soon.

“This project costs more than RM23 million, and it is fully funded by the federal government through the Ministry of Health,” he added.

Class 3 health clinic is defined as a clinic that caters to 300 to 500 patients daily, providing services such as outpatient specialist service, a maternal and child clinic, dental services, emergency, radiological and pharmacy services.

This project is also said to be long awaited by Serian folk to overcome overcrowding at Serian Hospital.

During the briefing, it was informed the project completion was revised from April 2022 to end of this year due to several factors including lack of manpower.

To a question, Aidel said the commencement of the clinic’s operations upon its completion will depend on placement of staff by MOH.

He believed this clinic will serve the needs of those living in nearby districts such as Gedong and Simunjan.

Aidel also visited other projects namely constructions of SK Kujang Mawang building, SRK Prangkan – SRK Buguh – SRK Beruan road upgrading and SK Lebur Remun building which are located in Bukit Semuja, Kedup and Tebedu constituencies.